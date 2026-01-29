15 Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on Thursday after being released by Israeli authorities through the Red Cross. The Israeli military has reportedly accepted the Gaza Health Ministry’s casualty counts of over 71,667 Palestinians killed since October 7, 2023, with thousands still unaccounted for and buried under the rubble. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair urges Palestinian members of Gaza’s transitional body to avoid politics. UN discusses Gaza “turning point” amid ongoing Israeli attacks. Hamas says Israel delayed the recovery of the remains of the final Israeli captive despite prior notice. Gaza City faces imminent collapse of water services. Five Palestinian detainees are released to Gaza after months of Israeli detention. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends Venezuela operation kidnapping Nicolás Maduro as “law enforcement” and details plans to control Venezuela’s domestic expenditures. Rubio says the U.S. is reinforcing Middle East posture as Trump weighs action against Iran. Minnesota judge rebukes ICE for widespread defiance of court orders. Springfield officials brace for ICE surge as Haitian TPS nears expiration. House Democrats are advised not to travel to Minnesota. ICE shifts to “targeted” arrests in Minnesota after deadly clashes. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backs dismantling the Strategic Response Group counterterrorism unit after it made anti-ICE arrests. Sudan army says it recaptured Al-Sillik amid cross-border fighting in Blue Nile. UN warns of crisis in Dilling as displacement surges across Sudan, as RSF drone strike kills civilians in Dilling and siege pressure resumes. Report traces RSF rifles to covert UAE-backed arms pipeline via Yemen and Somalia. Turkey arrests six on suspicion of spying for Iran amid regional tensions. Search launched for missing plane in northeast Colombia. Ecuador raids homes of leftist politicians in alleged Venezuela campaign funds probe. Gunfire and explosions reported near Niamey airport in Niger. Police fire tear gas at Makoko residents protesting demolitions in Lagos. Police officers killed in ambush amid surge in northwest Nigeria attacks. China executes 11 members of Myanmar-based telecom fraud gangs. France grounds suspected Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in Marseille. New from Drop Site: Afghan evacuees stranded at U.S. base in Qatar fear fallout from Iran war as resettlement stalls.

Five Palestinian detainees released to Gaza after months of Israeli detention: Israeli forces released five Palestinian captives to Gaza on Wednesday via the International Committee of the Red Cross, months after their seizure during ground assaults, with Felesteen Online reporting they arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in poor health following severe physical torture and prolonged malnutrition. The release follows an October deal that freed around 1,700 Gaza detainees, many of whom described torture and starvation by their Israeli captors, as rights groups say more than 9,000 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israeli torture camps.

Gaza City faces imminent collapse of water services: Gaza City is facing an imminent and severe water shortage after Israeli operations damaged the Mekorot line east of the city, cutting about 70% of supply, while roughly 85% of municipal wells have been destroyed, leaving available water down nearly 90% from prewar levels, according to the Gaza Municipality. The municipality said the destruction of 150,000 meters of pipelines and a key desalination plant has left large areas without water and warned that urgent repairs, fuel, pumps, pipes, and heavy equipment are needed to avert a total collapse of water services.

Hamas says Israel delayed recovery of captive’s remains despite prior notice: Senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that the Israeli government knew the location of the last Israeli captive’s remains for more than a month but delayed acting, confirming earlier reporting by Israel Hayom and statements by Saraya Al-Quds that the coordinates had already been provided through mediators. In an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, Abu Marzouk accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately prolonging the first phase of the ceasefire for electoral reasons, saying Israel avoided searching behind the “yellow line” to delay moving to a second phase that would include reconstruction and opening crossings.

UN discusses Gaza “turning point,” ongoing Israeli attacks: Briefing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, UN officials said Gaza may be at a “potential turning point” with the start of Phase Two of the ceasefire and Israel’s announcement that Rafah will reopen for pedestrian traffic, but cautioned that conditions on the ground remain dire and highly uncertain. The UN also said in its daily report that 1.5 million displaced Palestinians in Gaza are confronting worsening conditions, with rain and cold battering tent camps and destroying neighborhoods. It also warned of continued “unravelling” in the occupied West Bank amid intensified Israeli military operations, settlement expansion, settler violence, demolitions, and mass detentions, citing recent raids in Jenin, Nablus, Hebron, and Ramallah.

Tony Blair urges Palestinian members of Gaza’s transitional body to avoid politics: Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair met this week with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), urging members to avoid the political aspects of the ceasefire, and instead focus narrowly on the provision of services. Made up of Palestinian technocrats, the NCAG is the only body in the Board of Peace that includes Palestinians and operates at the lowest level of the bureaucratic structure, beneath an Executive Committee, a Gaza Executive Committee, and a High Representative. According to Middle East Eye, committee members pressed Blair for clarity on funding, staffing, and the opening of crossings, but received few answers from Blair.

Israeli military accepts Gaza Health Ministry casualty count: The Israeli military has accepted the figures issued by Gaza’s Health Ministry on the number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, according to Haaretz. Gaza’s health ministry puts the confirmed toll at 71,667 and acknowledges it as an undercount with many more missing under the rubble. Over the course of the war, Israeli authorities have publicly blasted Gaza’s health ministry as misleading and unreliable. In January 2024, Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham first reported that the Israeli military found the ministry’s numbers reliable and regularly used them internally in intelligence briefings. In October 2023, soon after the war began, President Biden cast doubt over the health ministry’s figures saying, “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed.”

Israel returns 15 bodies to Gaza : The bodies of 15 Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa hospital on Thursday after being released by Israeli authorities through the Red Cross, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, bringing the number of bodies returned by Israel to 360.

Rubio defends Venezuela operation as “law enforcement”: At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with Sen. Rand Paul over whether the U.S. military operation that seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro constituted an act of war, with Paul arguing that bombing air defenses, capturing a foreign head of state, and imposing a blockade would clearly qualify as one if done to the United States. Rubio rejected that framing, insisting the operation did not meet the constitutional definition of war and that the administration is pursuing “stabilization, recovery, and transition,” not regime change, while declining to offer a timeline for democratic transition and affirming that President Donald Trump “reserves the right” to act militarily in the event of an imminent threat.

Rubio says Venezuela must submit a monthly budget to the United States to access some of the revenue from its oil sales: Secretary of State Marco Rubio was questioned extensively yesterday about the legality of controlling Venezuela’s oil revenue during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Democratic senators pressed Rubio on the statutory authority and transparency of the Trump administration’s plan to control the revenue. Senator Shaheen specifically asked about the fate of oil sale funds U.S. is not releasing to Qatar, including approximately $200 million from the initial sale, while other lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of congressional consultation, the legality, and whether the funds might be misused or benefit U.S. officials and their financial backers. Rubio detailed a written agreement between the U.S. treasury and Venezuela’s government where the interim government must submit a monthly budget for U.S. approval, with oil proceeds held initially in a Qatari account to avoid seizure by creditors before being partially released to fund essential services and to purchase U.S. goods. Rubio defended the arrangement as a necessary, short-term fix to a “fiscal crunch” in Venezuela, stating that an audit process, paid for by Venezuela, would be implemented soon to oversee all Venezuelan expenditures.

Rubio says U.S. reinforcing Middle East posture as Trump weighs action against Iran: Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that the United States is reinforcing its military posture in the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs potential military action against Iran, citing threats to the 30,000–40,000 U.S. troops it estimates it has in the region within range of Iranian drones and missiles. Rubio described Iran’s economy as “in collapse” after a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, and stated that the death toll from the unrest is “in the thousands for certain.” Rubio also indicated uncertainty over who would replace Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the event of regime change in the country.

Two federal agents involved in the killing of Alex Pretti are placed on administrative leave: A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “The two officers involved are on administrative leave. This is standard protocol,” though the statement did not specify that the two agents were the ones who shot Pretti. The announcement comes after a preliminary report from federal investigators was provided to members of Congress that said two officers—a Border Patrol agent and a CBP officer—had fired their guns in the incident that killed Pretti on January 24. After reports showed that federal officers had been collecting personal information about protesters in Minneapolis, including documented details about Pretti, videos emerged on Wednesday depicting a confrontation between Pretti and federal agents from 11 days before the ICU nurse was fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis.

Minnesota judge rebukes ICE for widespread defiance of court orders: Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on Wednesday, saying it has violated at least 96 court orders in Minnesota since January 1 amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The judge said the violations amount to more breaches in a single month than “some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.” After a detainee was released, the judge temporarily rescinded an order summoning ICE’s Acting Director Todd Lyons to be held in contempt for violating the orders. Schiltz warned he may revive the summons if violations continue, stressing that “ICE is not a law unto itself.”

Springfield officials brace for ICE surge as Haitian TPS nears expiration: Local officials in Springfield are preparing for a potential 30-day surge in immigration enforcement after Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants expires on Feb. 3, according to reporting from The New Republic, which uncovered warnings about possible ICE incursions shared internally by Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill. The city’s large Haitian population faced racist smears during the 2024 election. Advocates in Springfield say that they were instructed by government officials to help Haitian immigrants “self-deport” to a “third country” in preparation for the incursion.

House Democrats advised not to travel to Minnesota: House Democratic leadership privately urged members not to travel to Minnesota this week to show support for anti-ICE protesters, according to Axios, with a senior aide for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries telling lawmakers that staying in their districts and backing local “Days of Action” would better support colleagues and ease pressure on local resources and law enforcement. The guidance comes even as some Democrats such as Raphael Warnock and New York candidates Brad Lander and Micah Lasher have visited the state.

ICE shifts to “targeted” arrests in Minnesota after deadly clashes: Internal guidance reviewed by Reuters shows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minnesota were directed on Wednesday to avoid engaging with “agitators” and to limit arrests to immigrants with criminal charges or convictions, marking a pullback from broad sweeps that sparked backlash after two fatal shootings in Minneapolis. The shift follows President Donald Trump’s call to “de-escalate” the immigration crackdown operations in the city.

Mamdani backs dismantling NYPD protest unit after anti-ICE arrests: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday he supports disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, the counterterrorism unit that carried out his administration’s first mass arrests during anti-ICE protests at a Manhattan hotel Tuesday evening. Mamdani said he is in discussions with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch about operational pathways to dismantle the unit, without specifying any details, and he praised protesters for spotlighting what he called widespread abuses by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lummis deflects question from Drop Site reporter: Drop Site Washington correspondent Julian Andreone asked Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis what level of brutality by the Department of Homeland Security would prompt her to question the agency’s effectiveness, a question which Lummis did not answer directly, instead talking about “what illegal, criminal, aliens have done to people like Laken Riley” and saying “you never talk about the victims of crime.” Their full exchange is available here.

Private prison firms reap massive windfall from immigration crackdown: New research finds that for every $1 donated to GOP campaigns in 2024 by GEO Group, CoreCivic, and CSI Aviation, the firms stand to gain more than $11,000 in increased annual revenue in 2026, fueled by expanded border enforcement and detention spending under President Donald Trump. The windfall comes as the Government Accountability Office reports widespread failures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection contractors to provide required medical care—including to pregnant detainees—while lawsuits, congressional investigations, and recent deaths in privately run facilities intensify scrutiny of the conditions inside the U.S. immigration detention system. A full report is available from the Lever here.