WILLIAM veale
3h

On Gaza,

This effort is prompted by two things. The first is the genocide in Gaza; the second is the proposal put forth by the Trump Administration to rebuild Gaza as a real estate development with literally no reference to the Palestinians. These events underscore the fact that the world is now run by a lawless oligarchy that has officially abandonned international law and, in the voice of Steven Miller, proudly proclaims the fact.

There is only one path out of the catastrophe that the planet has sleepwalked into as the United Nations has effectively looked the other way. There are more of us than there are of them. The question is how to mobilize those numbers.

The goal of this proposal is the establishment of an entity of undetermined form in the territory that can be referred to as Israel/Palestine. That entity, in whatever form it takes, will be democratic and its laws and government will treat all of the people living there as equals.

A Blueprint for Peace in Israel-Palestine by Omer-Man and Whitson sets out a mechanism by which the above-stated goals can be met. It is assumed that the current government of Israel and its allies, most notably the United States, will not voluntarily take the steps outlined in the The Blueprint. Further, no government or individual that has aided or abetted in any way the genocide to which the Palestinian people have been subjected, should be allowed to be a part of the rebuilding of Israel/Palestine. To ensure that these goals are met, the world’s great numbers must demonstrate their power.

The consequences of failing to follow the path outlined here are unbearable to conceive of. What will those consequences be if the forces of oligarchy are allowed to achieve their vision?

Israel will be permitted to continue to exist as a lawless, murderous apartheid state. Palestinians, five million of whom live in Israel outside of Gaza, will continue their lives of oppression and degradation at the hands of a police state.

Palestinians living in Gaza, having already had 90 % of their homes destroyed will be forced to live elsewhere while the Trump Peace Board seeks to make Gaza into a dreamlike seaside resort for the benefit of those who can afford it. Remembered in this regard must be the fact that the plans articulated for Gaza do not include the word “Palestinians.”

No mention has yet to be made of any efforts to create a prosperous home for the two million Palestinians trying to survive in Gaza right now.

The situation as envisioned by the oligarch planners guarantees one thing for certain: there will never be a peaceful existence in Israel. Eighty years of Palestinian resistance have proven that there is no end to the Palestinian desire for freedom or the Palestinian willingness and commitment to fight, in any way they are able. In addition, the lack of humanity demonstrated by the genocide and to be demonstrated if the present plans are instituted will make the export of violence to Israel from around the world a certainty.

Further, each measure taken to execute the plan will be additional affronts to the dignity of all peoples and more inspiration to violence against Israel and Israelis.

Therefore, the only power known to the world capable of stopping what is planned for Israel/Palestine is the power of the masses.

The proposed mechanism of coercion to put an end to the disaster is the boycott.

This proposal envisions a Peace Conference to be attended by an extremely limited number of religious and political leaders from around the world. The qualifications for attendance should be the absence of any activity abetting the genocide, a demonstrated committment to peace and justice, and an umblemished notoriety for decency and the quality of leadership. As examples, the Pope, the Dalai Lama, and Bernie Sanders are suggested with no more than 10 others with the same characteristics. The Pope should be the convening authority.

At the conference, the participants shall agree upon a straight forward statement outlining the notions contained in this document. A timeline for the implementation of the Blueprint shall be set out and initiation of a worldwide boycott of Israel in the case of the failure to act established.

The goal of this proposal is a just Israel/Palestine. Recognition of the profoundly racist nature of a great majority of Israelis is essential. The Peace Conference should petition the United Nations to act as it should have been acting for as long as the Palestinians have lived under Israeli oppression. That petition should include the possibility of the use of force to prevent the activities that the Oligarch planners have outlined, and to oversee the dictates of the Blueprint.

