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Michel G. Dietrich's avatar
Michel G. Dietrich
2h

Thanks you to Drop Site for continuing to expose Israel's crimes!

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
2m

It is just a continuance of the Trump delusion: "Trump Special" cease fires are a fraud. Israel hasn't stopped murdering Palestinians in Gaza or civilians in Lebanon. Not for a day or a minute.

There is no and there won't be a ceasefire in Lebanon or Iran. It's a lie.

So ... the hollow "Lebanese Govt" is "negotiating" surrender; giving the Zionists Southern Lebanon as a gift. Will the occupation of 20% or more of Lebanon lead to peace or to the Lebanese fighting back through their people's militia: Hezbollah ? The Greater Israel Project is the Zionist version of LEBENSRAUM. There will NEVER be peace as long as Israel wants Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Egypt, Saudi, etc. How can the genocidal expansion of Israel bring peace ?

https://davcer.substack.com/p/genocide-coming-to-you-live

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