George Leone
3h

Today’s briefing shows how intertwined global crises are—and how easily powerful governments dismiss the human consequences. From Israel restricting Rafah to ‘exit-only,’ to ICE escalating targeting of Somali communities, to Sudan’s RSF extorting civilians, the common thread is impunity. Meanwhile, U.S. political discourse keeps sinking deeper into dehumanization and distraction rather than accountability. These stories deserve far more public scrutiny than they’re getting

