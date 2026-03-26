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Richard France, Ph.D.'s avatar
Richard France, Ph.D.
3h

Donald Trump is a Russian "asset" and, according to "The Guardian" (1/29/21), he has been for decades. Anyone who still doubts this need only look at his low-towing to Putin in Ukraine and his excuse for lifting the sanctions against the export of Russian oil and gas, the revenues from which Putin has used to fund his criminal war.

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Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
2h

Israel has been under siege by Gaza since the end of World War II when Zionists and other Western power elites decided to steal Palestine and exterminate Palestinians. Behold! God's Chosen People, nothing but common thugs, thieves and murderers. Monsters and demons straight from hell bent on destroying God's creation. My chief question is this, when Israel and America decide to use nuclear weapons, what happens next? Do the power elites scurry to their bunkers or do they expect to be raptured as they watch Jesus descend from heaven with angelic hosts wielding swords a-flamin'? Us left behind human vermin will crawl through filthy radioactive dirt and rubble from water puddle to puddle until we give up our miserable ghosts that will forthwith be cast into eternal damnation and torment. Let's get this party started!

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