What’s most striking is how normalized all of this is made to feel when it’s listed together: Palestinians killed under a so-called ceasefire, a U.S. nurse executed by a federal agent while observing ICE, mass graves uncovered after torture sites are retaken. Different geographies, same logic—state violence first, accountability never. Drop Site’s daily format makes the through-line impossible to ignore: militarized power is being used to police, punish, and disappear people, and the institutions meant to check it are either complicit or silent. This isn’t a series of isolated crises; it’s one system operating globally.

