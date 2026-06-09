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A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
5h

Hope one day we will see such high casualities among israelis

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4h

Each day it is more obvious that US citizens do not have a representative government. The majority of both parties act in opposition to what their constituents want and should expect from their government. The two party system has betrayed the governed and yet not enough people will consider the need for alternative parties. There seems little in which to place optimism and hope. Another election with the same bought and sold offerings won’t do it. We should all be horrified by what is occurring in our nation and its impact on the world.

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