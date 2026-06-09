FROM DROP SITE: U.S.-Nigerian Strikes Killed Dozens of Civilians, Villagers Say

Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon despite “ceasefire” and Iranian warnings. Hezbollah and Ansarallah launch drones toward Israel. Hezbollah continues attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Pakistani and Lebanese army chiefs meet. Lebanese turtle conservationist wounded in Israeli airstrike. Israeli forces detain Gaza ambulance workers, Health Ministry says. Nine Palestinian fishermen detained by Israel off Gaza coast. Israel reopens Gaza crossings after two-day closure. Israel continues assault on West Bank. Israeli parliament approves expanded deductions from Palestinian tax revenues. Italian prosecutors open investigation into Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Two Iranian air defense personnel killed in Monday’s Israeli strike. President Donald Trump talks Iran, Lebanon, in New York City. Voters in four states head to polls on Tuesday. Trump nominates Todd Blanche as attorney general. U.S. airline fuel costs surge 78%. Progressive city council member Nithya Raman advances to November runoff against incumbent L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Trump DOJ killed criminal Clean Water Act investigation into Sen. Jim Justice’s coal empire. Donald Trump Jr. secretly holds stake in Texas oil refinery startup that secured nine-figure investment from Ambani family. Congo military court sentences 54 to death over 2017 killings of UN investigators. Pentagon expands blacklist of alleged Chinese military-linked firms. Switzerland weighs European air defense alternative. Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodriguez meets Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Istanbul. Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters opposing U.S. Ebola quarantine facility. Russian strikes kill five overnight in Ukraine. Eleven killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

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Members of the Iranian national soccer team arrive at Tijuana International Airport on June 7, 2026 in Tijuana, Mexico. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Lebanon

Killed and wounded: At least 3,666 people have been killed, and 11,321 wounded, in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Over 29 people were killed, and 133 wounded, in Israeli strikes during the past 24 hours.

Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon despite “ceasefire” and Iranian warnings: Strikes and forced displacement in Tyre (Sour): At least 13 people were killed and 45 others wounded in Israeli attacks on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre over the past 24 hours, according to the state’s National News Agency. An Israeli airstrike on the al-Masaken neighbourhood Tuesday killed eight people and injured 32 others, with rescue teams continuing to search through the rubble, while a separate strike on a building in the al-Raml district wounded five more people. The Israeli military also issued a forced displacement order for residents of Tyre, including its historic Christian quarter, nearby neighbourhoods and refugee camps. A separate Israeli strike on Tyre on Monday, near a Red Cross center, killed five people and wounded eight, including four Red Cross paramedics. “Double-tap” attack on Civil Defense: The Israeli military carried out a double-tap strike on the southern Lebanese town of Sharqiyeh on Tuesday, hitting civil defense workers who had responded to evacuate an injured person, wounding the two rescuers, Lebanon’s civil defense agency said. More than 100 rescuers have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2. Strikes across the south: A wave of Israeli attacks on towns in southern Lebanon killed at least four people on Tuesday, including an attack in front of a house in Habboush which killed one, and a drone strike on Kfar Reman which killed two, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Hezbollah and Ansarallah launch drones toward Israel: Hezbollah and Ansarallah forces launched drones toward Israel on Monday, with Hezbollah drones crossing into northern Israel, despite Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz having warned earlier in the day that further attacks on northern Israel would trigger new strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah continues attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah claimed at least 16 attacks against Israeli forces Monday, nine of them concentrated around Yohmor al-Shaqif in Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, in what local reporting described as an effort to repel an Israeli advance toward Kfar Tibnit. Hezbollah also reported that it struck an Israeli military bulldozer with artillery and a guided missile, targeted multiple troop concentrations, and forced an Israeli Hermes 450 drone to retreat with a surface-to-air missile over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

Hezbollah says Iran’s missile response is a “message of commitment” to Lebanon: In its first statement since Iran’s missile response following Israel’s strikes on Beirut, Hezbollah praised Iran’s strikes as “a message of moral, political and field commitment” to Lebanon. The Iranian response confirms that the priority for regional stability “is to ensure compliance with agreements by the Israeli enemy, before anyone else,” the group said in a statement, noting also the support from Yemen’s Ansarallah movement. Hezbollah called for Lebanese authorities to improve official ties with Tehran and “benefit from this support to achieve national goals,” including withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced people and post-war reconstruction.

Pakistani and Lebanese army chiefs meet: Lebanese army chief Rodolphe Haykal met with Pakistani field marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to discuss defense cooperation, Pakistan’s military said, as Pakistan continues to mediate between the United States and Iran to end their ongoing conflict. Munir “underscored [the] Pakistan Army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces,” according to a readout from the meeting. The latest “ceasefire” agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government states the United States would help guide the creation of “pilot zones” in Lebanon, “in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control…to the exclusion of all non-state actors,” referring to Hezbollah.

Lebanese turtle conservationist wounded in Israeli airstrike: Mona Khalil, a pioneering Lebanese marine turtle conservationist who founded the Orange House Project on Mansouri Beach in southern Lebanon, was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on her home Thursday. Khalil underwent surgery for severe injuries, including a serious abdominal wound, before her condition stabilized Friday, according to Lebanese media and the NGO Green Southerners. “For more than two decades, her efforts helped transform this relatively small stretch of coastline into one of the most important sea turtle nesting sites on the eastern Mediterranean coast,” the NGO told the New Arab.

Palestine

Killed and wounded: Over the last 24 hours, eight Palestinians were killed—seven in new attacks, and one due to wounds sustained in an earlier attack—and 43 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,988 killed, with 173,205 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 978 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,097, while 782 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces detain Gaza ambulance workers, Health Ministry says: Israeli soldiers detained seven ambulance workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Tuesday while they were carrying out their humanitarian duties on Salah al-Din Street in Gaza, according to the Strip’s Health Ministry. In a statement, the ministry condemned the detention and said five of the medics were released following questioning, while two are still being held by Israeli forces.

Nine Palestinian fishermen detained by Israel off Gaza coast: The Israeli navy arrested nine Palestinian fishermen working off the coasts of Gaza City and Deir el-Balah on Tuesday, taking them to an unknown location, according to Wafa and Gaza fishermen’s committees. The detentions come amid ongoing Israeli attacks targeting Gaza’s fishing sector, including, shootings, detention and the confiscation of boats and fishing equipment. At least 238 fishermen have been killed by Israeli forces since October 2023.

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after two-day closure: Israel’s military coordination agency COGAT said the Kerem Shalom crossing will reopen on Tuesday for the gradual entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza after being shut during the recent Iran–Israel escalation. It also said the Rafah crossing will resume limited two-way movement of people under the previous operating mechanism, in coordination with Egypt and the World Health Organization. The announcement follows a suspension of aid deliveries and medical evacuations on Sunday, which left thousands of patients unable to leave Gaza for treatment. Israel continues to heavily restrict the entry of essential supplies and movement through crossings, with only 36.3% of the agreed volume of aid and commercial trucks allowed into the enclave, according to Palestinian reports.

Israel continues assault on West Bank: Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests across multiple occupied West Bank cities and towns Tuesday, storming Bethlehem, Tulkarem, and the village of Husan with “heavy machinery.” In another incident, Israeli bulldozers destroyed the main water pipeline east of Tammun town in the Tubas governorate, cutting off water to families, livestock, and crops, according to Wafa. Israeli authorities also issued demolition notices for 12 homes in Masafer Yatta, settlers vandalized properties belonging to Bedouin residents near Taybeh village in Ramallah, and at least five Palestinians were detained across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli parliament approves expanded deductions from Palestinian tax revenues: The Knesset approved a law expanding deductions from Palestinian tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), allowing additional funds to be withheld to cover compensation and benefits paid to “Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks,” according to the Times of Israel. The legislation authorizes deductions for payments to injured individuals, families of those killed and property damage claims, with any surplus transferred to the Israeli treasury and the measures applied retroactively from January 1, 2025. Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, described the law as an “organized act of piracy” and a “blatant theft” of Palestinian funds, saying it was part of a systematic effort to “besiege the PA, dry up its financial resources and weaken its institutions.” Israel has withheld all of the PA’s clearance revenues over the past year, claiming the Authority allocates amounts for “terrorists and their families.”

Italian prosecutors open investigation into Israeli minister Ben-Gvir: Italian prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on suspicion of torture and kidnapping of Italian citizens, who were part of the group of activists detained in Israel from the Global Sumud Flotilla, according to a report from The New Arab. The probe follows mounting international backlash over Ben-Gvir’s posting of video showing detained activists kneeling with their hands bound, which the Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called “unacceptable”—leading Italy to summon the Israeli ambassador, push the European Union to consider sanctions against Ben-Gvir, and France to ban him from its territory.

Son of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya says his father’s life is at risk: The son of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza who has been held in Israeli detention since December 2024, warned on Monday that his father’s life is at risk after being transferred to solitary confinement in Nafha Prison. Abu Safiya’s son said that the doctor is being held in a two-meter cell with no food, water, medicine, or access to his lawyer. The family says his transfer is in direct retaliation for filing a legal appeal with the Israeli Supreme Court. “How can a person be punished for asking why he is being detained?” his son asked.

Iran and Ceasefire

Two Iranian air defense personnel killed in Monday’s Israeli strike: At least two Iranian air defense personnel were killed in an Israeli attack Monday, with funeral ceremonies scheduled in Tehran for Tuesday, Iran’s state television reported.

Trump talks Iran, Lebanon in New York City: President Donald Trump told reporters on the tarmac of an airport in New York City on Monday that a deal between Iran and the United States was nearing, saying that “We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” and that the Strait of Hormuz would “open up immediately upon signing.” He gave a tentative timeline of “two or three days” for the deal’s announcement, and said that no “sticking points” remained. Trump also said he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliating for Iran’s strikes on Israel this weekend (which were retaliations for Israel’s strikes on Beirut) but urged him to end the fighting in Lebanon as quickly as possible, saying he told the Prime Minister, “I said do what’s right but I want you to stop as quickly as you can.” CENTCOM confirms two Apache pilots rescued from Strait of Hormuz after helicopter crash: U.S. Central Command confirmed Tuesday that two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots who crashed into the Strait of Hormuz were recovered within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The crew was retrieved by an unmanned maritime drone, an unnamed U.S. official told ABC News. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



World Cup 2026

Visa denials and border detentions shadow World Cup: A pattern of visa denials and border incidents has emerged in the run-up to the World Cup in the United States, which it will host alongside Mexico and Canada.

Iran says around 15 members of its technical and support staff were denied U.S. visas, with several officials remaining in Mexico. The team has, as a result, relocated its training base from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, forcing it to maintain a cross-border commute for much of the tournament.

Iran’s football federation announced Tuesday that the United States revoked its allocated ticket quota for its World Cup group-stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt—all scheduled to be held on U.S. soil—leaving the federation unable to distribute tickets to supporters who had already begun making travel arrangements. The federation notes that this is a violation of FIFA regulations entitling participating federations to eight percent of tickets per match

Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained for nearly seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, and the team’s photographer was denied entry outright over unspecified “vetting concerns,” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Members of Senegal’s national football team appeared to undergo unusually strict security screening after arriving in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the Anadolu Agency. Footage appears to show players being individually searched on the airport tarmac before entering the terminal.

At least 40 Moroccan supporters were denied U.S. visas without reason, despite having purchased packages and despite their group having traveled to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

FIFA-appointed Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the U.S. at Miami International Airport on Saturday over “vetting concerns,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement without elaborating. Artan was reportedly issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week. He was held in a small room in the airport for 11 hours and interrogated by border officials before being flown to Istanbul, according to The New York Times. Artan was named referee of the year in 2025 by the Confederation of African Football and was due to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at the World Cup after. FIFA did not condemn the move, saying that “In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.” After being denied entry, FIFA subsequently dropped Artan from the official World Cup roster instead of having him officiate matches in the two other host countries, Canada or Mexico.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday responded to growing U.S. restrictions for fans, players, and officials at the World Cup. “The World Cup is supposed to be a celebration of the world as a whole, and some of the decisions that we’ve seen been taken by the federal administration, be it the denial of visas for journalists from certain countries, or the rejection of a visa for a coach of a team, as well as single-day visas for specific foreign national teams, this is anathema to what this tournament is supposed to be about,” Mamdani said during a press conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Voters in four states head to polls on Tuesday: Voters in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina, and North Dakota are casting ballots in primaries Tuesday, with the most-watched contest being Maine’s Democratic Senate primary, where progressive oyster farmer Graham Platner is expected to win despite last-minute attacks on his campaign. If he does, he will challenge long-time Republican incumbent Susan Collins in the general. Also in Maine, Troy Jackson , a logger and state senator who secured Platner’s endorsement, is running against Nirav Shah , a physician who oversaw the state’s COVID response in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. In South Carolina, Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is favored in the Republican gubernatorial primary over Rep. Nancy Mace , though the race will likely head to a runoff, while four-term Sen. Lindsey Graham faces a five-person Republican primary field led by self-funding Greenville businessman Mark Lynch.

Trump nominates Todd Blanche as attorney general: President Donald Trump on Monday nominated acting Attorney General Todd Blanche —his former personal defense lawyer—to lead the Justice Department permanently, setting up a contentious Senate confirmation fight amid bipartisan criticism of Blanche’s role in a since-abandoned proposal to create a $1.8 billion political slush fund, as well as his handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein investigative files (Blanche told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham earlier this year that it is “not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein”). Blanche has overseen sweeping changes at the department since becoming deputy attorney general in early 2025, including the firing of more than 200 agents and prosecutors who worked on cases involving Trump or his allies, and greenlighting the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over a social media post.

U.S. airline fuel costs surge 78%: U.S. airlines spent nearly $6.5 billion on jet fuel in April—up 78 percent from $3.6 billion a year earlier despite consuming slightly less fuel, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data released Monday. The International Air Transport Association now forecasts global airline net profits will fall to $23 billion in 2026, down from a prior estimate of $41 billion, as jet fuel prices averaging $152 a barrel push the industry’s total fuel bill to roughly $350 billion, costs which have prompted American Airlines, Lufthansa, Air Canada, and other major airlines to cancel routes and cut schedules.

Progressive city council member Raman advances to November runoff against L.A. Mayor Bass: Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman advanced to a November runoff against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass on Monday after overtaking Republican reality television personality Spencer Pratt by nearly 22,000 votes as the county continued processing mail ballots. This sets the stage for an all-Democrat matchup between Bass—who received under 35 percent of the primary vote—and Raman, who began her political career with the backing of the city’s DSA chapter and who entered the race after initially endorsing Bass for reelection. Raman, who was born in India and would be the city’s first South Asian woman mayor if elected, has moderated her earlier positions on policing and homeless encampments.

Trump DOJ killed criminal Clean Water Act investigation into Sen. Jim Justice’s coal empire: The Trump administration shut down a federal criminal investigation into Sen. Jim Justice’s West Virginia coal empire earlier this year after prosecutors said they had a strong case and had already begun gathering evidence, including subpoenaing records and approaching former employees, ProPublica reported Monday. Authorities were investigating potential criminal violations of the Clean Water Act by companies operated by Sen. Justice’s son, Jay—part of a longer term effort to curtail serial pollution offenses by the family’s Southern Coal company. The Office of the Deputy Attorney General under Todd Blanche ordered prosecutors to stand down before they could fight the company’s legal challenge to the subpoenas, with the DOJ telling ProPublica the probe was “a politically motivated prosecution” inconsistent with the administration’s priorities. Read ProPublica’s full report on the DOJ’s aborted investigation here.

Trump Jr. secretly holds stake in Texas oil refinery startup that secured nine-figure investment from Ambani family: Donald Trump Jr. secretly acquired a stake in America First Refining, a struggling Texas oil refinery startup that subsequently received a nine-figure investment from India’s Reliance Industries—owned by the Ambani family, whose patriarch had been publicly targeted by the Trump administration over Russian oil purchases just months earlier—according to a new investigation from ProPublica. The investment coincided with a series of U.S. policy wins for Reliance, including a dramatic tariff reduction on India, a license to purchase Venezuelan oil, and a sanctions waiver to buy Russian crude. Read more about the Trump-Ambani connection here.

California Democrat fast-tracks bill to strip telecom oversight from state utility regulator: California Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner , a Democrat with significant support from the telecom industry, is advancing Assembly Constitutional Amendment 9, which would strip the California Public Utilities Commission of its constitutional authority to regulate telecommunications and ensure affordability. Critics say the bill, which passed the state Assembly 67-1 on May 18 and now goes to the senate, would dismantle one of the country’s most consumer-oriented telecom regulatory bodies, shifting oversight to the state legislature and a broadband office that does not yet exist. A full piece on this bill is available from The American Prospect, here.

Justice Department moves to strip 17 naturalized citizens of citizenship: The U.S. Justice Department filed civil actions Monday seeking to revoke the citizenship of 17 naturalized Americans who it alleges concealed serious crimes or provided false information during the naturalization process, including 12 individuals already convicted of or who pleaded guilty to offenses ranging from child sexual abuse and healthcare fraud to drug trafficking and money laundering, according to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The government is invoking the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows citizenship to be revoked if obtained through concealment of material facts.

Other International News

U.S.-Nigerian airstrikes on Metele village killed at least 27 civilians: U.S. and Nigerian military airstrikes on the village of Metele in Borno state on May 16 killed at least 27 civilians including 12 women and children, according to the village head’s casualty list shared with Drop Site News, contradicting AFRICOM’s claim that the coordinated operation “eliminated more than 175 ISIS terrorists” with no mention of civilian death. “What remains with me most is the fear, confusion, and suffering that followed the explosions,” one villager said. “Many people were crying and calling out the names of their loved ones. Parents were searching for their children, and family members were trying to locate relatives amid the confusion. Those sounds are among the memories that remain with me most strongly” Read Adamu Aliyu Ngulde’s full report for Drop Site here. Separately in Nigeria, a cholera outbreak that began in early May in the northeastern Borno state has killed at least 74 people and infected more than 7,850 across 14 local government areas, with infections rising sharply and more than 500 cases recorded in a single day on June 5, Médecins Sans Frontières reported Tuesday Armed bandits in northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state abducted between 39 and 50 villagers Sunday after inviting them to a forest meeting near Magamin Diddi village under the pretense of peace negotiations to ease movement restrictions on the community, police and residents said Monday. The kidnappers are demanding 125 million naira ($91,880) in ransom, with several abductees released to relay the demand, as security forces deploy to locate the remaining captives in a state at the center of a long-running crisis of mass kidnappings and village raids by armed groups.

Congo military court sentences 54 to death over 2017 killings of UN investigators: A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo sentenced 54 people to death Monday over the 2017 abduction and killing of United Nations investigators Michael Sharp, an American, and Zaida Catalán, a Swedish-Chilean national, who were murdered while probing violence in the country’s Kasai region. Among those convicted was Congolese army Col. Jean de Dieu Mambweni, whom prosecutors identified as a central figure in the killings.

Pentagon expands blacklist of alleged Chinese military-linked firms : The U.S. Defense Department added dozens of Chinese companies to its updated contractor restriction list including tech giants Alibaba and Baidu as well as electric vehicle maker BYD, saying they are connected to China’s military or defense industrial base. The designation does not amount to formal sanctions, but it bars the Pentagon from contracting directly with listed firms later this month and from purchasing their products or services through intermediaries beginning in June 2027.

Switzerland weighs European air defense alternative: Switzerland’s top security official Markus Mäder said Monday the country is prioritizing European interoperability as it considers alternatives to its U.S. Patriot air defense order, which was originally due in 2027 but has been delayed until 2032 or later. In his comments, he expressed interest in the French-Italian SAMP/T system. Switzerland, which remains outside both NATO and the EU, has received responses from France, Germany, Israel, and South Korea as part of its search for a second long-range air defense system.

Venezuelan acting president Rodriguez meets Erdogan in Istanbul: Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez made an unannounced visit to Istanbul on Monday, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for one-on-one and delegation-level talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to Turkey’s presidential office. Venezuela has become one of Turkey’s most important trade partners in South America; bilateral trade between the countries reached $448 million in 2025, according to official Turkish statistics.

Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters opposing U.S. Ebola quarantine facility: Kenyan police dispersed protesters with tear gas Tuesday in Nanyuki, where demonstrations have continued against a 50-bed U.S. quarantine facility being constructed at Laikipia airbase for Americans exposed to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. The construction of the facility has continued despite Kenyan court orders barring further work on the site, and U.S. military planes have continued ferrying staff and equipment to the base, with an official statement from the U.S. State Department claiming it is “working with the Kenyan government to resolve any objections.” Last week’s demonstrations resulted in two deaths.

Russian strikes kill five overnight: Russian missile and drone strikes killed five people across Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk regions overnight, including a pregnant woman in the northeastern town of Chuhuiv, Ukrainian officials said, with 16 additional people wounded, including children. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a “very positive” call with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Monday and met with British, French, and German leaders in London, where the three European governments reiterated their “unwavering” support for Ukraine and discussed coordinating further pressure on Russia’s war economy ahead of the G7, NATO, and Coalition of the Willing summits.

Eleven killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir: At least 11 people were killed and dozens were wounded Sunday when police clashed with supporters of the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee in Rawalakot, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a day before a planned JAAC rally demanding greater political rights for people living in the region and the abolition of 12 legislative seats reserved for Indian Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan—seats a Supreme Court ruling upheld as constitutionally protected just before the violence erupted. Four police officers and a bystander were killed when JAAC supporters opened fire on security forces, who killed six protesters in response. JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir called Sunday’s events “a massacre” and vowed the group would proceed with Tuesday’s rally.

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