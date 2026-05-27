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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5h

As the world quietly stands by, Israel continues to kill civilians and annex Lebanon bit by bit. And the UAE has made it clear that it is an active participant in the Zionist project. Meanwhile, Ebola, for which there is no vaccine, is spreading while world health oversight is in decline.

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Joan Makurat's avatar
Joan Makurat
4h

These days is there any part of the world that is not figuratively on fire.

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