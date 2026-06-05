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A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
2h

There will never be justice, isnt it so. The parasitic israelis have managed to destroy everything

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Joan Makurat's avatar
Joan Makurat
33m

Given the history of the Jews in Europe, especially the Holocaust, I have been very sympathetic to Israel and it's people. However, under Netanyhu (sp?) they have become today's Nazis. Their land grabs, and treatment of the occupants is horrific. We should (when we get rid of our own Nazis) cut all ties with them and stop providing weapons until their government changes

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