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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
2h

“The Israelis have a history of violating rules, including targeting medical crews. Despite this, nothing stops us or pushes us away from continuing this work,” said Mahdi Sadiq, executive director of the ambulance association. “It is the belief that we must stand by our people, save them, and help those who remain. This is part of our mission in life, and we are ready to sacrifice for it.”

The sharp contrast between the angelic words of Sadiq and the demonic actions of Israel are worth pondering.

May God bless the rescue and medical workers in Lebanon and Gaza, and may God punish the rogue Israeli leaders and those who support them in Israel and in America.

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K-Cro's avatar
K-Cro
2hEdited

Monsters, with their own clearly systematic, terroristic, "final solution"

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