Iranian Foreign Ministry offers more details from ceasefire agreement. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Vice President JD Vance discusses Iran deal. Iran executes two more anti-government protesters. Israeli drone activity continues across southern Lebanon on Tuesday. Israel violates U.S.-Iran deal ceasefire terms in Lebanon within hours of agreement. Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza. Ninety-seven evacuated via Rafah as Gaza officials report 35% travel rate. Settlers douse 92-year-old Palestinian with gasoline, torch vehicles and property in occupied West Bank rampage. Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns Somaliland’s embassy opening in occupied Jerusalem. President Donald Trump arrives at G7 summit in France promoting Iran deal. B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Air Force Base, killing all eight on board. Federal agents question Newsom associates as governor alleges political targeting. Trump’s ballroom estimated to cost $600 million. Hilcorp founder’s donations to Trump linked to rollback of methane rules, ProPublica finds. Bolivia expels Argentine human rights delegation. Hungarian parliament passes constitutional amendment barring Viktor Orbán from returning as prime minister. Syria says undersea cable linking Tartous to Alexandria sabotaged in Mediterranean.

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Smoke rises from Israeli artillery shelling on June 15, 2026 in the village of Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Ministry offers more details from ceasefire agreement: Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, gave the fullest public account of the memorandum of agreement with the U.S. on Monday. Lebanon’s inclusion in the deal was central, Baghaei said, with the word “Lebanon” appearing three times, most notably when the text explicitly requires an end to the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon.” The U.S. assumes responsibility for Israel’s conduct within the deal’s framework, particularly as it relates to Lebanon, he added. Any Israeli violation, he said, would equally involve Washington and would draw an Iranian “reciprocal” response. The deal reportedly requires the United States to release all frozen Iranian assets, “as Iran’s right, not as the American side giving money to Iran,” and to lift “all sanctions, secondary and primary,” along with relevant UN Security Council and IAEA board resolutions. On a similar note, Baghaei said that reparations for damage incurred by the war remain on the table; he called these a demand Iran “will not forget or forgive.” Iran and Oman are reportedly entitled to manage safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and will charge fees for “services” including navigation, environmental protection, and insurance. Baghaei insisted, as Iranian officials have repeatedly, that these are not tolls. Oil, petrochemical, and fuel sales should resume “without any obstacle” once the memorandum is signed in Geneva on Friday. Nuclear issues, including Iran’s right to enrichment and its present stockpile of highly enriched uranium, were not negotiated in the MOU, Baghaei stressed, and will be discussed 60 days after the signing of the agreement. Baghaei noted that the Iranian government retains its distrust for its American interlocutors, saying, “We have no trust in the Zionist regime, just as we have no trust in America.”

Aoun speaks with Araghchi: Lebanese Prime Minister Joseph Aoun spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, telling Araghchi that he hoped the newly-announced memorandum of understanding would be “a positive step toward reducing tensions,” according to a readout from the call. Aoun stressed that “Lebanon’s stability, security, and sovereignty remain a national priority.” Speaking on Tuesday in remarks broadcast on state television, Araghchi said, “There are two parties to this memorandum—one side is America and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah.” He added, “This is perhaps the most important issue in the memorandum—the declaration of an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. …Ending the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the complete end of the war.”

Trump criticizes Israel over Lebanon: President Donald Trump criticized Israel’s handling of the war in Lebanon on Tuesday. “I am not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do the job faster. It just goes on forever and when that happens it throws a negative light on the big deal—and that is the deal with Iran,” he told reporters. “Israel’s fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed. And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you are looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they are not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. …And I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because to be honest with you I think they will do a better job of doing it.”

Vance discusses Iran deal: Vice President JD Vance promoted the U.S.-Iran agreement across CBS, CNN, and CNBC interviews Monday, claiming the relationship between the countries has “fundamentally transformed.” Vance disputed Iranian claims about the financial terms, saying the $24 billion in frozen assets Iran says it will recover “doesn’t appear anywhere in any of the text,” while describing a separate $300 billion Gulf-financed reconstruction fund contingent on Iranian compliance. He insisted the U.S. holds total leverage given the destruction of Iran’s military and nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Vance said the U.S. expects the Strait to remain “toll-free for the long term,” omitting that Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Monday it plans to charge maritime service fees for navigation, insurance, and environmental services. Asked about Israel’s ongoing strikes in Lebanon in violation of the deal’s stated ceasefire terms, Vance dismissed them as “bumpy moments,” saying “sometimes someone will fire, and sometimes somebody responds,” while maintaining that Washington still expects Israel to honor the agreement.

Why Gaza was not included in the deal: Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill discussed the omission of Gaza in the most recent agreement between the United States and Iran, a deal that Iranian officials have insisted includes Lebanon, during an appearance on Breaking Points. Iranian officials told him that it would require a separate diplomatic framework, given that the Palestinian factions had made a deal with their Israeli and American counterparts and that the deal is governed by a UN Security Council Resolution. Watch the full video of his explanation here, and his full appearance here.

Iran executes two more anti-government protesters: Two people accused of taking part in anti-government protests in Iran earlier this year were executed this morning, according to the Mizan news agency. Javad Zamani ⁠and Abolfazl Saedi were convicted of charges including disrupting public order, conspiracy against national security, and damaging property. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday said Iran has executed at least 40 people, including 18 protesters, on “national security grounds” so far in 2026.

Lebanon

Killed and wounded: At least 3,826 people have been killed, and 11,851 wounded, in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli drone activity continues across Lebanon on Tuesday: Israeli drones carried out three consecutive strikes Tuesday on Mifdoun village while residents were inspecting damage, with no casualties reported, according to the state’s National News Agency. Separate attacks targeted a van on the Hadatha–Hariss road and included a stun grenade drop in Hadatha, injuring four people slightly. Drones were also reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Israel violates U.S.-Iran deal ceasefire terms in Lebanon within hours of agreement In the first 24 hours after the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding was formally announced—a deal that explicitly called for halting fighting “on all fronts, including Lebanon”—Israeli forces carried out drone strikes, artillery fire, ground incursion attempts, and road demolitions across south Lebanon, killing at least three civilians and wounding several others. Among the dead were a man killed in Yater in Bint Jbeil in what L’Orient Today described as the first fatality in Lebanon since the deal took effect; a person killed in a drone strike on a car at the Kfar Tibnit roundabout whose body was left unrecognizable; and one person killed when an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on civilians walking toward Mansouri in the Sour district. Hezbollah claimed it repelled an Israeli ground advance, including tanks and an excavator moving from Arnoun toward Kfar Tibnit using guided missiles and Ababil drones, while Drop Site sources reported Israeli forces pushing into Bra’shit and positioning near homes outside Beit Yahoun and Kounine.

Forty-five Israeli troops wounded in three days, 30 killed in Lebanon since March: 45 Israeli officers and soldiers have been wounded fighting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon over the past three days, according to Israeli army figures cited by Al Jazeera. The military said 30 officers and soldiers have been killed and 1,347 wounded in Lebanon since early March.

Palestine

Killed and wounded: Over the last 24 hours, five Palestinians were killed and eight were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,008 killed, with 173,260 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 997 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,152, while 784 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza: Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to WAFA.

Ninety-seven evacuated via Rafah as Gaza officials report 35% travel rate: 97 Palestinians, including 35 patients and 62 companions, were evacuated through Rafah crossing on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Gaza’s Government Media Office said that Israel continues to restrict travel through Rafah, allowing only 6,845 travelers to leave out of 19,600 who were expected to cross according to the ceasefire agreement, with an implementation rate of only 35%.

Israeli court rejects appeal to release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyah: The Israeli High Court rejected an appeal to release Gaza pediatrician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, allowing Israel to continue detaining him without charge under the “Unlawful Combatants Law,” the Palestinian Center for Prisoners Advocacy reported on Tuesday. The center described the ruling as a “dangerous continuation of arbitrary detention” and said Dr. Abu Safiya remains in solitary confinement at Nafha Prison “under harsh and degrading conditions,” while being denied necessary medical treatment and basic rights.

Report: Israel allocates millions to extremist settler youth movement: Israel is allocating millions of dollars to members of the extremist “Hilltop Youth” settler movement under a government program officially framed as violence prevention, according to a report by Israeli outlet Ynet. The plan reportedly provides daily food and clothing vouchers worth about $15 per person and allocates roughly $1.6 million through the end of the year to support around 657 settlers across the occupied West Bank. The Hilltop Youth movement has long been linked to the establishment of illegal settlement outposts and attacks on Palestinians. The report comes as the UN says it has documented more than 1,000 settler attacks affecting Palestinian communities since the start of 2026, and days after a UN inquiry concluded that Israeli authorities provide financial, military, and protective support to settlers involved in violence against Palestinians.

Settlers douse 92-year-old Palestinian with gasoline, torch vehicles and property in West Bank rampage: Israeli settlers doused a 92-year-old Palestinian man with gasoline through a mosque window in Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while also torching vehicles and burning property across the town. Yaser Saeed told local media he heard noise outside, looked through the window, and was sprayed with gasoline on the right side of his body including his face and eyes before stepping back to avoid being set alight. Settlers also attacked the nearby town of Burqa, operating under Israeli military protection, and set fire to the entrance of Al-Nour Mosque, burned agricultural fields, and damaged an archaeological site. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor chairman Ramy Abdu notes that more than 96 percent of investigations into West Bank incidents have been closed without indictment since 2020; settlers have killed at least 16 Palestinians so far in 2026, already surpassing the full-year total for 2025.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns Somaliland’s embassy opening in occupied Jerusalem: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned the opening of a “so-called” Somaliland embassy in occupied Jerusalem, calling the move a “flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.” The ministry said the step represents an attempt by Israel and Somaliland authorities “to legitimize an illegal presence on land over which they have no legal or political rights.” It also rejected “Israel’s alleged recognition of Somaliland,” affirming its support for the “sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.” Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar opened Somaliland’s embassy in occupied Jerusalem on Monday. In December, Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991. Read Faisal Ali’s report for Drop Site on Israel’s deepening relationship with Somaliland here.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Trump arrives at G7 summit in France promoting Iran deal: President Donald Trump arrived Monday at the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, touting the preliminary U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement and signaling he would use the gathering to push for peace in Ukraine and Lebanon. Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that “a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East,” and pointed to falling oil prices and rising stock markets as early dividends of the deal. On Ukraine, Trump said he had “good conversations” with both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin and believed both were open to a settlement, though the Kremlin did not respond to a Ukrainian offer for a trilateral meeting at the summit. The three-day gathering, which concludes Wednesday, will also cover global economic imbalances, artificial intelligence, and China’s dominance of rare earth mineral markets.

B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Air Force Base, killing all eight on board: A B-52 Stratofortress crashed and burst into flames Monday shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, killing all eight people aboard, including uniformed military personnel, government contractors, and two Boeing employees. The aircraft went down around 11:20 a.m. during what the Air Force described as a routine test mission supporting a radar modernization program; aviation safety experts said the rapid, low-altitude crash suggests a possible flight control or engine malfunction, though officials said a full investigation could take up to six months.

Federal agents question Newsom associates as governor alleges political targeting by Trump: Federal agents have questioned friends, associates, and former employees of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as part of multiple ongoing federal investigations, one of which focuses on Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit finances. Newsom, a Democrat widely considered a potential 2028 presidential frontrunner, said Monday that the probe amounted to a politically motivated “fishing expedition” orchestrated by President Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche , though a person familiar with the matter said the investigations were initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California rather than directed from Washington.

AIPAC-linked donors flood Espaillat campaign with last-minute cash: A surge of pro-Israel money poured into the campaign of Rep. Adriano Espaillat on June 4, when his campaign raised just under $112,000 from 69 donors in a single day—none of whom listed an address inside New York’s 13th congressional district, which covers Harlem, with 67 of the 69 linked to AIPAC or AIPAC-adjacent organizations including the Republican Jewish Coalition and Democratic Majority for Israel. The fundraising haul, which included contributions from AIPAC’s former president Bob Cohen and donors who have collectively given nearly $1 million directly to AIPAC since 2023, comes as Espaillat faces a primary challenge from pro-Palestinian community organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier on June 23, backed by Justice Democrats, NYC DSA, and newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Espaillat has also benefited from more than $3.3 million in outside spending from three super PACs branding themselves as Latino advocacy groups, including BOLD America, which reported less than $250,000 cash-on-hand before suddenly spending $2.5 million on his behalf—leaving $2.25 million in undisclosed contributions that will not be revealed until after the election. Read the latest from Drop Site’s Julian Andreone and Ryan Grim here.

Trump’s ballroom estimated to cost $600 million: A new investigation in the Washington Post examines an internal estimate in March evaluating the cost of President Trump’s White House ballroom and reveals that the project’s internal cost estimate is $600 million, half of which will be covered by taxpayers. Trump had previously claimed that his East Wing renovation project, including the ballroom itself and a bunker beneath it, would cost $400 million and would be entirely funded by private donors.

Hilcorp founder’s donations to Trump linked to rollback of methane rules, ProPublica finds: Jeffery Hildebrand, the billionaire founder of Hilcorp—the top methane emitter in the U.S. oil and gas industry—donated more than $15 million to Trump and other Republicans after the Biden administration imposed strict new methane regulations that would have imposed substantial costs on his company’s 11,000-plus aging “stripper wells.” Trump subsequently nominated a former Hilcorp lobbyist, Aaron Szabo, to oversee EPA climate regulations and lead the effort to dismantle those rules, a ProPublica investigation reported Monday. Stripper wells produce just 6% of U.S. oil and gas but account for roughly half the sector’s methane emissions. Read more about the Trump administration’s ties to Hilcorp in ProPublica’s full investigation, here.

Other International News

Bolivia expels Argentine human rights delegation: Bolivian authorities on Monday detained and deported a delegation of Argentine lawmakers, union organizers, and activists shortly after they arrived at El Alto International Airport in La Paz, citing alleged irregularities in their travel documents. The group said it had come at the invitation of local organizations to investigate allegations of police repression. The expulsions come amid a nearly two-month political crisis in which widespread protests and roughly 90 road blockades have triggered shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. President Rodrigo Paz’s government, which recently expanded emergency powers allowing the suspension of constitutional rights and wider military deployment, accuses opponents of “narco-terrorism” and sabotage.

Sudan’s RSF deploys reinforcements around El Obeid: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces have deployed what Sudan Tribune described as unprecedented military reinforcements around El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, with military sources warning a large-scale ground assault could begin within 72 hours. El Obeid is among the war’s most strategically significant prizes, holding the only airport in North Kordofan state and sitting at the junction linking Khartoum to the Darfur region. Over the past three days, RSF forces have destroyed eight fuel stations in the area and targeted fuel trucks in Al-Rahad and Um Rawaba using drones, signaling a tightening siege ahead of any offensive push.

Hungarian parliament passes constitutional amendment barring Orbán from returning as prime minister: Hungarian lawmakers on Monday approved a constitutional amendment that would retroactively limit prime ministers to eight years in office, barring former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—who governed for a combined 20 years—from returning to the country’s top post. The amendment also moves to abolish Orbán’s Sovereign Protection Office, which the European Commission has said violates EU law, and would allow the government to dismantle the public trust foundations Orbán used to transfer universities to figures aligned with Orbán’s Fidesz party. The legislation now goes to President Tamás Sulyok, who has refused Magyar’s calls to resign voluntarily and could send the bill back to parliament, where lawmakers would have the authority to overrule his objections in a second vote.

Syria says undersea cable linking Tartous to Alexandria sabotaged in Mediterranean: Syrian state-owned telecom authorities said Monday that the Aletar submarine cable connecting the Mediterranean port city of Tartous to Alexandria, Egypt, was subjected to deliberate sabotage, disrupting internet services across the country and prompting Syrian Telecom to seek specialized foreign technical expertise and condemn what it called a “systematic sabotage campaign” against Syria’s telecommunications infrastructure. The Aletar cable, jointly owned by Syrian, Egyptian, and Lebanese telecom operators and operational since 1997, is one of four undersea cables linked to Tartous, Syria’s sole connection point to the global undersea network. No suspects have been identified, though Syrian authorities have previously attributed infrastructure attacks to Hezbollah, the Islamic State, and pro-Assad militias, which have carried out recurring operations against the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa since his rebel forces ousted Assad in 2024.

Iran “most oppressed team in the World Cup”: Iranian football coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran is the “most oppressed team in the World Cup” after the Iranian team was forced to travel back to their training camp in Tijuana, Mexico immediately after their opening game in Los Angeles against New Zealand on Tuesday evening. The U.S. is not allowing the Iranian team to stay in the country due to visa restrictions. “They delayed our arrivals, [and now] they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery,” Ghalenoei said after the match, according to Al Jazeera. Their return to Mexico was even delayed after two team members were stopped at LAX airport because of security issues. “They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles. But we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best. That’s why I think we are the most oppressed team in the World Cup,” Ghalenoei said.

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