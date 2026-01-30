Drop Site News

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

A “limited” opening of Rafah under Israeli military control isn’t humanitarian relief—it’s a rebranding of siege. People are still being screened, sorted, and killed while officials talk about coordination and security theater. From Gaza to Tigray to Iran, this reads like the same script everywhere: managed suffering, escalating force, and headlines meant to normalize what should never be normal.

