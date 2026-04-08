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Tim Logan's avatar
Tim Logan
4h

We all knew Israel would try to spoil any peace negotiations

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
4h

The mad dog Israel needs to be put down. The surrounding countries need to cut the tail that thinks it can wag the dog.

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