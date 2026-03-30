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Rich's avatar
Rich
6h

Israel kills, Israel kills . . . . . is that all Israel is good at? Killing children, journalists, civilians, paramedics, students . . . whomever it wishes to kill. It's just an endless report of Israel killing people.

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huey's avatar
huey
5h

The American people seem to be in a trance & led by a mad man through his nightmare twilight zone.

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