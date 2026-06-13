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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
5h

Nothing but establishing Greater Israel strategic presence in other's lands.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4h

The Zionist cancer spreads. It’s new host is in denial.

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