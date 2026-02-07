Drop Site News

Safir Ahmed
3h

The moral rot at the core of the Israelis who either support, or look the other way, at this ethnic cleansing and barbarity against innocent Palestinians is beyond the pale.

Most of the U.S. media, whether conservative or liberal, looks the other way -- but please continue to document the state terrorism playing out in Gaza and the West Bank. History, and God, will judge the evil we're witnessing.

Let's also not lose hope -- there's plenty of eivdence that the tide is turning against U.S. support for Israel's war crimes.

Jen W Brass
3h

Highlighting these two paragraphs because what I hear from people who STILL support Israel is that the people in the West Bank don’t represent Israelis as a whole. They compare the “crazy settlers in the West Bank” to the bigots and white nationalists in the U.S. - that they’re a loud minority and often claim that just like Trump doesn’t represent most Americans, Netanyahu doesn’t represent most Israelis.

This is for them to read and digest the reality:

Palestinian experts say what is unfolding across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem is not spontaneous, incidental, or the work of fringe extremists, but rather a deliberate, state-funded project of demographic engineering—geographically planned, openly articulated, and systematically executed.

Over the past several years, the Israeli government and other quasi-governmental organizations like the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and the Jewish National Fund (JNF) have funded the building of illegal outposts and provided them with basic services to the tune of over $26 million.

