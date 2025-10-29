Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Copper's avatar
D Copper
3h

Shame on Israel and it's complicit partner the U.S.A.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

"Outside the hospital complex two men sat weeping over the corpse of a young female relative that had been wrapped in a bloodied sheet and laid on the floor."

Think about this. Feel this. Then do it for the rest of your time on Earth. You won't come close to experiencing the desolation inside each and every survivor of the Israeli genocide. We are all complicit. The world sits on its hands.

So much for Donald J Peace Deal and Prime Minister Benjamin Butcher.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture