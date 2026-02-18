Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
11h

This reporting raises serious and legitimate questions that deserve sober scrutiny — not partisan deflection. If the Israeli Permanent Mission to the United Nations installed and managed security equipment in an apartment controlled by Jeffrey Epstein — with coordination involving aides to Ehud Barak — the public deserves full transparency about what authority was used, what the purpose of the installation was, and whether any U.S. laws were implicated.

This isn’t about partisan score-settling between Barak and Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s about accountability. Government-installed surveillance infrastructure inside a private Manhattan residence tied to a convicted sex offender is not a minor administrative detail — it’s a national security and rule-of-law issue.

If there’s an innocent explanation, it should be documented and disclosed. If there isn’t, Congress and federal investigators should pursue it without fear or favor. The Epstein story has been plagued by secrecy for years. The only way to restore public trust is sunlight — complete records, clear timelines, and answers under oath.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kate Cloud's avatar
Kate Cloud
11h

Thank you for this information. The Epstein/Israeli/Zionist connections are just beginning to come out. They are very important pieces of the puzzle if we are to understand the full scope of the crimes.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture