Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Weniger's avatar
Ian Weniger
4h

Thanks, Murtaza, for the breakdown. Ceasefires might be more effective when combatants have fewer things to fire...

Reply
Share
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
4h

"Israel has insisted throughout the war that it is not running low on interceptors..."

Both Israel, and our White House (which Israel currently occupies) have been perpetrating lies about their goals, about the actual damage and casualties, etc. -- and about the reality that they are losing the war.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture