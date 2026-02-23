Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
9h

In America, team Red and establishment team Blue pretend to disagree on everything. But one thing they openly agree on is this: Israel is not only entitled to shatter the laws of humanity, it is to be rewarded with multi billion dollar handouts, weapons shipments and the status of a "protected" nation state in which criticism there of is slandered as being "antisemitic".

Reply
Share
Ron's avatar
Ron
8h

This report is an amazing piece of detective work that reveals how the IDF behaves. The fact that the Israeli government did what it could to try and cover up this act of cold blooded murder of innocent civilians provides a clear indication that no country should be sending any military aid to Israel! The politicians running the governments that are supplying military aid should be prosecuted to the full extent that the law allows.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture