Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
"It's Armageddon Time for the Democratic Party"
0:00
-1:03:36

"It's Armageddon Time for the Democratic Party"

Feb 12, 2020

Consumer advocate and former presidential candidate Ralph Nader talks about the state of the Democratic primary, the corporate DNC panic over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and what would happen to the Democratic party if Sanders wins. Nader also discusses a phone call he had with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just before the impeachment process began.

As Michael Bloomberg buys his way into the Democratic primary, he is plastering the airwaves with hagiographic advertisements that ignore his awful record on race, labor unions and how he escalated the Stop-and-Frisk program as mayor of New York. Intercept investigative reporter Lee Fang talks about Bloomberg’s advisers and the strategy to block Sanders or Warren from getting the nomination, possibly seeking to force a brokered convention.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture