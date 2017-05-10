Drop Site News

James Comey, Chelsea Manning and the secrets America keeps
May 10, 2017

Donald Trump’s complicated relationship with FBI Director James Comey came to a shocking conclusion in Tuesday night’s episode of American shitshow. Glenn Greenwald analyzes Comey’s firing. Next week, Chelsea Manning will be freed from prison. We hear exclusive audio from her trial and talk to journalist Alexa O’Brien. And French civil liberties activist Yasser Louati says despite her defeat in the presidential election, many of Marine Le Pen’s ideas are already embedded in mainstream French politics. And a premiere track from hip-hop artists MC Sole and DJ Pain 1.

