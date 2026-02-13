Drop Site News

George Leone
3h

The most telling number in this piece isn’t the dollar totals — it’s the small-dollar donor gap. When a candidate relies disproportionately on maxed-out checks while their opponent is stacking up twice as many grassroots contributions, that’s not just a fundraising difference. That’s an enthusiasm difference.

If Gov. Janet Mills wants to frame this race as a defense of Maine against the excesses of Donald Trump and a rebuke to Susan Collins, then she has to actually show up where Mainers are organizing and demanding action. Fundraisers in Silicon Valley while hundreds gather in Lewiston against ICE raids send a message — whether intended or not — about priorities.

Small donors aren’t just line items in an FEC report. They’re a proxy for volunteer energy, turnout, and narrative momentum. If Platner is doubling her in small-dollar volume across southern, central, and northern Maine, that should set off alarm bells for any campaign that assumes name recognition is enough.

You can’t substitute establishment backing for visible solidarity. In this political moment, statements and letters don’t carry the same weight as standing in the cold with your constituents. If Mills wants to win this primary, she may need to rethink not just her fundraising mix — but her posture toward the grassroots energy reshaping Maine politics.

JP Connolly
3h

Mills is walking the walk of too many Democratic leaders like Schumer, Gillibrand et al. They've got to be replaced and the sooner the better with the midterms looming closer every day.

