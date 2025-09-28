Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie Johnson's avatar
Annie Johnson
8h

It is exactly what we all know in our guts it is. They were underage because they had to be. It was always an Israeli blackmail op.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
7h

An amazing, astounding eye-opening report on sickening, obscene maneuvers by operators skulking about in the shadows. Elected governments are irrelevant. I'm supposed to be terrified of Hamas, Hezbolla, Iran, Putin, Xi and Maduro? I'm scared shitless of Washington and Zionists. Oh yeah, and of Lindsay "IS-rul" Graham.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture