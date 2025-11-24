The front of G&B Packing at 1A Colony Road in Jersey City, New Jersey (Photo provided by authors).

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY—A single warehouse in Jersey City, New Jersey, packaged and transported over a thousand tons of military equipment to Israel every week in the first eight months of 2025, according to a report jointly released today by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and Progressive International (PI). A network of businesses based in New Jersey uses the privately owned warehouse to inspect, organize, and move military equipment, including Merkava tank parts, F-16 parts, ammunition, military gear, and armored and unarmored vehicles. The equipment is then packaged and delivered to nearby airports and sea ports and sent to Israel, researchers revealed.

The transfer of military gear to Israel is spearheaded by three overlapping Jersey-based companies—Interglobal Forwarding Services (IFS), G&B Packing Company, and G&G Services—which are all seemingly owned and operated by the same people. IFS and G&B serve as contractors with the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD), which works closely with U.S. weapons manufacturers to purchase weapons. IFS primarily handles administrative matters; G&B Packing Company handles, packages, and loads the equipment onto trucks; and G&G Services makes shipments to local ports with its own fleet of trucks.

The PYM and PI’s report documented that 91% of all Israel-bound sea exports of military gear that did not go through a U.S. military base passed through the IFS and the G&B warehouse.

Until now, little has been known about the Jersey-based companies that operate the warehouse and their role transferring U.S. weapons to Israel. The revelation of the warehouse, which serves as a significant pit-stop in the military equipment supply-chain, comes as Israel continues its assault on Gaza, despite a U.S.-brokered “ceasefire.”

Between January and late August 2025, the month when the PYM and PI report was compiled, an average of 878 tons of sea cargo and between 263-525 tons of air cargo passed through the Jersey warehouse weekly, according to the bills of lading tabulated by the researchers. The equipment often travels “from the IFS warehouse to Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal, where they are loaded onto a Maersk vessel on the MECL line, dropped oﬀ in Tangier, Morocco, and picked up by another Maersk vessel on the Med Loop C to be taken to Haifa,” researchers found.

The majority of the shipments are for tank and armored vehicles. In addition to shipments to the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD), IFS handles packages for private Israeli military companies, including Rafael Advanced Systems and the Israeli Military Industries (IMI). One 2025 shipment to IMI contained “340 tons of rifle ammunition,” researchers calculated. The warehouse is “the default location for any export of military goods to Israel,” researchers claim. In one Israeli government document, the IMOD requires companies to label cargo with G&B Packing’s address.

As recently as November 6, G&B Packing was listed as a point of contact for shipments to the IMOD in a U.S. government contract bid that is open for moving “unclassified spare parts in support of C-130, T-6, F-15, and F-16 aircraft” until February 2026, according to federal contracting data reviewed by Drop Site.

It is possible that more deadly military equipment and weaponry passes through the Jersey warehouse, which is then transported to airports and military bases, and then sent by air to Israel. In contrast to sea cargo information, air cargo details are redacted in logs, so it is likely that other types of Israeli-bound air cargo passes through the warehouse.

The warehouse at 1A Colony RD in Jersey City is in a remote industrial park, circled by railways and surrounded by other warehouses and logistics and transport companies. At 125,000 square feet, the facility houses HAZMAT rooms to inspect and pack hazardous materials, including explosives. The grounds are surveilled by a 24-hour security camera system around the facility, which includes license plate readers.

When Drop Site visited the warehouse earlier this month, a tactical vehicle parked just outside, within a fenced off area, was identified as a “David” by the researchers. “Davids” are manufactured in Alabama by MTD Armor Corporation and used by Israeli soldiers; a 2021 contracting document obtained by Drop Site shows IFS was involved in delivering “David” vehicles to Israel.

Several Maersk containers were next to the warehouse in the loading zone. The Danish logistics company has long shipped weapons to Israel, and since the war in Gaza began, Maersk has been protested for the company’s involvement in supplying weapons to Israeli forces.

A picture taken at the G&B warehouse where a Maersk container can be seen on the left and a green “David” military vehicle on the right. “David” military vehicles are used by Israeli forces and was identified by researchers on the grounds of G&B packing in a fenced off area behind the warehouse (Photo provided by authors).

“This warehouse is not just a logistics company; it’s the lifeline of Israel’s war machine,” said Nadya Tannous of PYM. “Israel will use it to restock for its next assault on Gaza.”

Shortly after arriving at the facility and requesting to speak with company representatives, an employee at the site asked Drop Site to leave the premises. In a follow-up call, a G&B Packing Services secretary hung up the phone, refusing Drop Site’s request to speak with representatives of the company.

Drop Site emailed detailed requests for comment to the companies involved, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and the State Department. None responded to Drop Site’s requests by time of publication.

The Supply Chain For Israel’s “Mission”

The IMOD has had a major logistics office in New York City for decades, known as “the Mission,” which it uses to coordinate with weapons manufacturers, handlers, and transport companies.

The Mission, whose tagline is “protecting our homeland from afar,” originated in 1947—a year before the creation of the state of Israel “in anticipation of independence,” their website reads. It is now in charge of reviewing bids from vendors, negotiating with weapons manufacturers, analyzing the costs, approving purchases, and then working with logistics companies, like IFS and G&B Packing, to transport the weaponry.

The U.S. is the world’s largest provider of weapons and military equipment. In Israel’s case, the U.S. provides Israel with Foreign Military Financing: a lump sum of at least $3.3 billion every year to purchase weapons and military equipment from U.S. companies and an additional $500 million in missile defense. A report by the Center for International Policy (CIP) showed that the U.S. delivered nearly $4.2 billion worth of military equipment to Israel between October 2023 and May 2025. That includes both weapons sales to Israel brokered by the U.S. government and direct sales with private U.S. companies; IFS manages the transfer of weapons to Israel for both types of sales.

At least five companies are linked to the same operation that ships weapons from New Jersey to Israel. Aside from IFS, G&B, and G&G, two Israeli-based partner companies are involved in transferring cargo to the country, Interglobal Shipping 3001 and Interglobal Cargo.

IFS and G&B are both owned by Lawrence Grossman and Stanley Grossman, according to company registry documents. The companies trace their origins to 1947, when they were founded in the U.S. by the Grossman family, and expanded into shipping to Israel in the 1980s, according to Interglobal Shipping 3001’s website. Contracts between the U.S. Department of Defense and IFS date back at least to 2003, according to data from HigherGov.

In 2008, IFS was implicated in a federal investigation into Ori Zoller, a former member of the Israeli special forces and an Israeli arms dealer since the late 1990s who acted in 2007 as a middleman illegally selling U.S.-supplied weapons from Guatemala to Century Arms, a U.S.-based company. Zoller co-owned a private Guatemalan arms dealership that was a subsidiary of the then-Israeli state-owned company Israeli Military Industries (IWI)—later privatized and renamed Israeli Weapons Industries (IMI), which still uses IFS for packing and shipping. Zoller relied on IFS as a logistics hub to transport weapons to Guatemala.

That year, “several hundred automatic assault rifles and accessories manufactured by Israeli Weapons Industries (IWI)” were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in January in Newark, New Jersey, because the shipments lacked proper import licensing, according to State Department cables released by Wikileaks. Zoller held IFS responsible for the bureaucratic mishap, suggesting at least 30 of their shipments had gone through IFS. The diplomatic cable noted that “Zoller’s comments suggest” IFS transported items through the U.S. “without proper authorization.”

Later, according to a separate WikiLeaks cable, a State Department compliance office ordered a check on two shipments from IFS to the IMOD to determine whether the detonators sent by IFS were being integrated into cluster munitions—a use that could violate U.S. regulations. It’s not clear if that check was conducted or if any action was taken against the company.

The U.S. government and the IMOD continued to work with IFS and its partner companies. In 2012, Electronic Intifada reported that over 1,300 shipments from IFS were sent from the U.S. to IMOD, some including counterinsurgency weapons produced by U.S. military equipment company Combined Systems (CSI), according to trade export data reviewed at that time.

Researchers in 2017 with the International Peace Information Service (IPIS) discovered that from 2011 to 2014 Israel and IFS shipped over 16,000 tons of “diplomatic” cargo to Israeli ports on Maersk vessels. The IPIS researchers expressed concern in their report, questioning whether the massive amount of cargo was really for “diplomatic” purposes. The same report also said that IFS acted as a “shipper of convenience” on behalf of the Israeli government, so that “the bills of lading did not report the name of the company that was actually shipping the military equipment.”

“The Chain of Complicity”

Last week, the UN Security Council approved the Trump administration’s “stabilization” plan for Gaza. From October 11, the first full day of the “ceasefire,” Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with its supply of weaponry still flowing from the U.S. to the IMOD. Since the “ceasefire” went into effect, Israel has killed at least 339 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 871.

“A number of western states—chief among them the United States—are criminally liable for aiding and abetting a genocide,” said Ari Tolany, the director of the CIP’s Director of Security Assistance, Arms Trade, and Technology. Tolany tracks U.S. military sales to other countries, including Israel. “The severity and length of these atrocities has been made possible only through the United States’ supplying of munitions and broader political cover.”

As of 2023, the majority of guns in Israel came from the U.S., the CIP report notes. But it’s not just guns: the CIP report noted that depleted uranium, explosives and bombs, detonators, tanks and armored vehicles, aircraft and aircraft parts, and much more was also delivered to Israel. It is unclear whether depleted uranium, explosives, and bombs are delivered through the Jersey warehouse, since air-bound shipment details are redacted.

“The supply chain to aid and abet the genocide is involving massive amount of stakeholders, including international shipping companies and different vessels,” added Tolany. “More attention and research on the financial and shipping and logistics firms that facilitate the transfers is absolutely welcome.”

PYM and PI researchers say companies like IFS, G&B, and others in the supply chain are implicated in Israel’s war crimes. Reuters reported this month that U.S. intelligence officials learned that Israel’s own military lawyers warned there was evidence of war crimes in Gaza.

“The chain of complicity runs straight from Gaza’s rubble to the heart of the US American logistics industry,” said David Adler, Co-General Coordinator of the Progressive International. “By exposing Interglobal’s role, we can begin to sever that chain—and confront the system that turns civilian slaughter into a business opportunity.”

