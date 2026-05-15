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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

Cool. So we live in Lord of the Rings now. Everywhere is Mordor, Barad-dur is in Chihuahua, and Palantir is Palantir.

Should be fine.

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S Again's avatar
S Again
5h

How proudly waves our flag. How high and tall stands our tower of many windows, screens, and buttons. Let us rock out with rolls of circular ribbon wire laced across high linked fences. Our top gov.org officials have tested tough chihuahuas to time how long it takes for a team to dig its way out under the fences.

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