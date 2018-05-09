Just Following Orders

As a bipartisan gaggle of spies and politicians lobby for Gina Haspel to become CIA director, we look at how after World War II, the U.S. and its allies prosecuted Japanese soldiers for waterboarding American POWs. Journalist Matt Taibbi talks about Trump, Russia, Putin, Stormy Daniels and the liberal embrace of authoritarianism. Sarah Jaffe reports on the teachers’ strikes across the U.S., the fight for unions and the rebellion of low wage workers. Former Goldman Sachs and Bear Sterns executive Nomi Prins talks about central banks, the Federal Reserve and economic neoliberalism. Plus, Melania Trump launches a campaign to educate her husband.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.