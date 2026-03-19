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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
8h

The US and Israel has made it clear that there are no rules, and no international law or bodies to control those with the weapons. This government in Pakistan was put in by the US, and is not necessarily reflective of the people of Pakistan.

Rule, conquest, and dispute resolution by brute force is what the leaders of the so-called democracies have decided will be the new normal. We, the people, must find a way to stop them, if such a thing is even possible. Only one way to find out, and that is by trying.

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Pippa Tandy's avatar
Pippa Tandy
7h

Another triumph of British colonialism.

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