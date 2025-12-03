Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sami's avatar
Sami
1h

It’s brilliant to see more UK coverage. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
37m

This piece lays out something far more disturbing than garden-variety factional infighting: it shows how a small, well-connected political clique quietly built an entire censorship infrastructure under the banner of “fighting misinformation,” then used it to kneecap critics on both the left and right. What’s striking is how seamlessly noble language—anti-hate, anti-extremism, fact-checking—was repurposed into a tool for consolidating power and erasing dissenting media ecosystems.

Whether one likes Breitbart, The Canary, Corbyn, or Farage is beside the point. A democracy can’t survive if the governing faction is allowed to run anonymous astroturf operations, skirt electoral law, influence advertisers, and covertly shape the information environment from behind a curtain. If these revelations are accurate, they show a political machine willing to burn down pluralism to control the narrative. That should worry everyone, regardless of ideolog

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture