Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
10h

A few takeaways from this summary of new developments:

Israel continues to be the same lawless, immoral, rogue nation it has been of late, and has so far expanded its occupied territories into Lebanon, and made desolate Gaza and Lebanon.

The White House and Congress continue to carry on an illegal war against Iran (without Congressional approval) and also make us complicit in our support of Israel's atrocities.

The Gulf states whine about Iran attacking their nations, knowing full well that Iran is attacking U.S. bases, not the Arab nations. Meanwhile, the Gulf States never urge the U.S. to make pece with Iran and stop Israel's wars by cutting off funds to Israel.

Meanwhile Israel goads Trump to escalate the war against Iran because apparently Iran is planning to assasinate him. The irony being that Israel has carried out more assasinations of multiple foreign figures, let alone joining the U.S. in killing Ali Khamenei at the start of this war.

If that last part is surprising, they would do well to read W. H. Auden's poem (September 1, 1939) about the start of WW II -- here are the relevant lines:

"I and the public know

What all schoolchildren learn,

Those to whom evil is done

Do evil in return."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Amrita B's avatar
Amrita B
11h

Progress is slow, but I am glad to see that British MP Andy Burnham is at least calling to "increase pressure on the Israeli government through further sanctions and [put] a potential ban on trade with illegal settlements." Not enough -- but at this point even a sliver of hope is welcome.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture