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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

Thank you Sharif. This piece proves, once again, that fearless journalists - serious journalists - are perhaps our best chance to create a more just and truthful world. Their imprisonment - and often outright murder - is the tell. Various forces across the globe, insistent on human domination, are very afraid of one thing: regular people - armed with truth.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

Here's another tell of a different nature: if Ahmed Shihab-Eldin were instead a bro named "Joe Smith" from Fox so-called "news" I think most people know there'd be a massive uproar from the US establishment.

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