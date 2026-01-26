Drop Site News

George Leone
Board of Peace” is pure Orwell. This is a U.S.-led, unelected regime claiming total control over Gaza—law, courts, borders, aid, and movement—while Palestinians are reduced to vetted subcontractors with no real power. Conditioning food, aid, and political participation on compliance with a foreign authority isn’t peace or reconstruction; it’s coercive rule dressed up as technocracy. Call it what it is: a privatized occupation designed to bypass international law and Palestinian self-determination.

Ruth Wilkin
A deradicalised, terror free ISRAEL which poses no threat to its neighbours would make much more sense.

Palestinians in Gaza remain occupied and subjugated whilst Israel is free to continue terrorising its neighbours in the name of expansionism, and faux 'security' which is prompted by paranoia.

In what world can this be allowed????

