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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
9h

Murtaza and everyone else at Drop Site are demonstrating - daily - that actual journalism is entirely possible. This particular piece proves that enterprise-class media truly is **legacy** media, which have the resources to source and report similar facts, but lack the will, independence, and credibility of professional character necessary to do so. Drop Site delivers.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
9h

Thank you for this information that has been sitting outside the spotlight during this crisis. Pakistan, and others as well, has to continue waking a tightrope across the abyss. I worry there is not much road left, down which the can can be kicked. And then what, for all of us?

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