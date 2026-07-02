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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
3h

Sickens me how Israel, US, and even the Lebanon government so easily discards and devalues human lives. Confounding to conceive of such monsters.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3h

Timely. Can always rely on Jeremy and Drop Site.

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