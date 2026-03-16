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Amy's avatar
Amy
6h

I’m horrified by the IDF😡

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Dani G.'s avatar
Dani G.
6h

Not sure how Israel ever comes back from what they've become. They've turned their Holy land into a Dystopian hellscape and will forever be tied to the suffering of millions of people. What a shame for the entire world.

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