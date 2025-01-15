LIVE NOW: Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Join Jeremy Scahill, Sami Al-Arian, and Muhammad Shehada live as they break down the Gaza ceasefire deal
Breaking: Live analysis on the Gaza ceasefire deal. Hamas and Israel agree to temporary halt in fighting and a prisoner-hostage exchange. Join Jeremy Scahill, Sami Al-Arian from the Center for Islam and Global Affairs, Zaim University, and Muhammad Shehada, journalist and analyst from Gaza, as they break down this major diplomatic breakthrough and its implications live.
Incredible work.
Let the rewriting of the past year and a half begin…
Maximum force around the clock until the ceasefire begins….it makes me sick. Having killed 20 people since the ceasefire was announced..they were just celebrating the announcement of the upcoming ceasefire…NO! Thank you so much Drop Site News. Your reporting is invaluable. Joined as a paid subscriber the first time you sent me an email. Everybody stay safe. Will wait for the next update.