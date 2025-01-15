Breaking: Live analysis on the Gaza ceasefire deal. Hamas and Israel agree to temporary halt in fighting and a prisoner-hostage exchange. Join Jeremy Scahill, Sami Al-Arian from the Center for Islam and Global Affairs, Zaim University, and Muhammad Shehada, journalist and analyst from Gaza, as they break down this major diplomatic breakthrough and its implications live.

Join us live now: https://youtube.com/live/_qlsvPyhFUU