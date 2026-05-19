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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

Mali isn’t unraveling — it’s being gutted by a junta that swapped foreign masters, silenced dissent, and called the wreckage “sovereignty.” This reporting shows a state that can stage rallies but can’t defend a single village or even acknowledge massacred civilians. When your own factions are accused of aiding insurgents, you’re not governing. You’re collapsing. And the only people holding the country together are the ones the regime has already abandoned.

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Sivan Tal's avatar
Sivan Tal
31m

"The ruling regime" is the ruling government. "Militant groups" are terrorist groups. And they are backed by the US which aims to topple the government because it challenged decades-long US and France military occupation of Mali.

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