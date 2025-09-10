Drop Site News

Eli Edgecomb
6h

If she’s flirting with AIPAC during a genocide, I’m off to donate. To Abdul.

George Leone
6h

If Mallory McMorrow has produced an “outstanding” AIPAC position paper, why is it hidden from the public? Voters deserve to know whether their candidates support unconditional aid, anti-boycott laws, or nuclear threats disguised as “all options on the table.”

The fact that a donor surrogate is answering questions on behalf of the campaign—and praising a secret position paper—should raise alarms. This isn’t just about foreign policy. It’s about democratic integrity.

“Outstanding” is a euphemism when it describes a document that likely endorses the Taylor Force Act and criminalizes dissent. If McMorrow truly understands “reality on the ground in Gaza,” she should be calling for journalist protection and accountability—not courting AIPAC behind closed doors.

The donor call reads like a soft rollout of triangulated foreign policy—crafted for AIPAC, not constituents. If McMorrow wants to lead, she should publish the paper and let voters decide if it’s truly “outstanding.”

While Palestinian journalists are being killed for documenting war crimes, U.S. candidates are quietly drafting position papers that ignore their sacrifice. Where’s the courage to speak truth and defend press freedom?

If McMorrow’s campaign claims she’s spoken to Jewish and Muslim Michiganders, why not release the full position paper and show how those conversations shaped her stance? Silence isn’t neutrality—it’s complicity.

Abdul El-Sayed’s clarity on AIPAC and Gaza is what principled leadership looks like. Vague donor calls and hidden papers won’t cut it—not in a race where lives and press freedom are on the line.

The Michigan Senate race is more than a contest—it’s a test of whether candidates will stand up to AIPAC’s litmus tests or quietly comply. Voters deserve more than strategic ambiguity.

8 more comments...

