Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
5h

Rubio’s “pro-democracy” funds are just regime-change by another name. This isn’t about drugs — it’s about oil and control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Tey's avatar
Peter Tey
4h

the Boss and Rubio act like Sumo Wrestlers. use dumb force, you don't need brains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture