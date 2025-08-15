Israel has killed 21 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visits the cell of political prisoner Marwan Barghouti—who has been imprisoned since 2002 and is the most unifying Palestinian resistance figure alive today—to threaten him with extermination. Yuval Abraham reports on the Israeli military’s “Legitimization Cell,” an intelligence operation that disseminates PR to run cover for Israeli forces as they continue their assault on Palestinians. U.S. President Donald Trump set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday in an apparent bid to end Russia's war on Ukraine. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s proposed appointment of an emergency police commissioner. Notorious Blackwater Founder Erik Prince plans to oversee a 10-year operation in Haiti. Pakistan continues to strengthen its military in the wake of its conflict with India earlier this year. A Gaza Humanitarian Foundation official claims European backing. The UN acknowledges Alawite massacres in coastal Syria but fails to find the central government culpable for them.

A new report from Drop Site's Murtaza Hussain on the increasing ties between Israeli military intelligence and Silicon Valley.

The Genocide in Gaza

Over the past 24 hours, at least 51 Palestinians were confirmed killed, with four recovered from the rubble, while 369 injured arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The toll includes 17 people seeking humanitarian aid. The Ministry has reported one child who died due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll due to famine to 240, including 107 children.

Israeli quadcopters dropped leaflets to issue displacement orders across the entire northeastern and part of the northwestern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera.

Mujahideen Brigades said it struck Israeli soldiers near Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement said that its fighters deployed 60mm mortar shells to destroy a group of Israeli soldiers and their vehicles in the al-Barasi area, south of Zeitoun, adding that the attack was carried out in cooperation with the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of armed factions in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes in Khan Younis damaged sewage systems, flooding the Nasser Medical Complex and creating hazardous conditions in hospital corridors. With generators down, doctors and nurses must navigate contaminated water, compounding the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Journalist Abdallah al-Attar in Gaza reported that Israeli forces blew up an entire residential block in central Khan Younis, describing the blast as “horrific.” He said troops are also using heavy gunfire and flare bombs, reducing civilian homes to rubble.

The UN reports that Israeli strikes in Gaza City, Deir al Balah, and Khan Younis are hitting homes and tents killing many Palestinians. With prolonged shelter shortages and a heat wave affecting hundreds of thousands, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns a Gaza City ground assault could be catastrophic, while the World Health Organization evacuated 38 patients and nearly 100 companions.

Gaza’s doctors are foregoing their sole daily meal, often just 200 grams of rice, to feed their families with it, according to the Health Ministry’s Director-General.

Israel has rejected a proposed 48-hour humanitarian truce in Gaza, while Egyptian-led discussions continue in Cairo with Hamas and other Palestinian factions. The coalition of Palestinian forces and factions meeting in Cairo have agreed to the pause and have said in a statement that “confronting the Zionist plans in both the West Bank and Gaza requires genuine national unity,” adding that Egypt should host a national unity summit. Israel has refused to respond to Hamas’s last round of proposals, and Israel withdrew its negotiation team. Preliminary meetings are ongoing to explore resuming indirect talks on ending the genocide and the withdrawal of occupation forces.

Yuval Abraham of +972 Magazine: Israel reportedly formed a secret “Legitimization Cell” after Oct. 7, an intelligence unit aimed at selectively releasing information to bolster Israel’s image and justify lethal strikes on Palestinian journalists and civilians in Gaza. The unit pushed misleading narratives about Palestinian journalists, Gaza police, and incidents like the Al-Ahli Hospital blast to frame events as more defensible. Sources described the effort as treating the media as a battlefield, using propaganda to maintain international support and enable continued military actions under the guise of legality.

On March 13, 2018, a Palestinian woman walks past graffiti that depicts Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti. The graffiti was tagged on a wall that extends Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank city of Abu Dis (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images).

West Bank

Jasper Nathaniel: The family of imprisoned 16-year-old Palestinian American Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim says they spend hours daily searching for news from Israel’s Megiddo prison, where two young men from his block recently died—one from illness and another allegedly beaten to death during questioning. Relatives fear for his safety, citing reports that one detainee “was being questioned, and while he was questioned he was killed.”

Israeli troops are carrying out raids across the occupied West Bank with at least 20 Palestinians arrested since Thursday evening.

Following its delegation meeting in Cairo, Hamas warned that Israel’s “Judaization” project in the occupied West Bank seeks total control through land seizures, forced displacement, and mass settlement expansion. They accused Israel of pursuing a gradual population replacement plan, coupled with restrictions and violations at holy sites.. The groups called for urgent national strategies to resist these measures, safeguard Palestinian and Arab presence, and block Israel’s settler-colonial agenda.

Itamar Ben Gvir Storms the Prison Cell of Marwan Barghouti

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir entered Marwan Barghouti’s solitary confinement cell in Ganot prison, threatening the long-imprisoned Palestinian leader: “Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children, whoever murders our women, we will obliterate them. You will not defeat us.” Palestinian officials condemned the visit, highlighting Ben Gvir’s history of prisoner abuse and racism. Palestinian leaders warned that the act violated red lines, and alongside Barghouti’s family and supporters, they expressed serious concern for Barghouti’s safety and health.

U.S. News

European leaders say President Trump has agreed to provide U.S. military backing for a European-led “reassurance force” to help secure any future peace in Ukraine. The plan involves up to 30,000 European personnel and aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses on land, sea, and in the air, though Russia has rejected the idea and the details of U.S. support remain unclear. A major summit between Russia and the U.S. is scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, Alaska to apparently end the now three-year war and to resolve issues of territorial concessions, militarization, and the present sanctions on Russia.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a partisan redistricting plan to help Democrats gain five U.S. House seats in 2026, calling it a response to Republican gerrymandering in Texas. The proposal will go before voters in a Nov. 4 special election, which lawmakers are expected to set next week.

President Trump endorsed a new D.C. policy that allows police to alert ICE about undocumented immigrants during traffic stops, calling it a blueprint for nationwide use. The policy comes as Trump’s administration has temporarily seized control of the city’s police to clampdown on criminal activity—despite violent crime being at a 30-year low. Immigrant advocates warn it could deepen fear in immigrant communities and urge people not to reveal their status during stops.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to open a second immigration detention facility at a state prison west of Jacksonville. As a federal judge orders a 14-day halt on additional construction at Florida’s other notorious detention center, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” the “Deportation Depot” at the Baker Correctional Institution is being touted by the Trump administration as the model for other state-run holding facilities.

International News

Ugandan ICJ judge and Christian Zionist Julia Sebutinde (who voted against all the measures adopted by the ICJ in its 15-2 ruling in January 2024 that found it was "plausible" Israel was committing genocide in Gaza) expressed her belief that the world is in the End Times, citing events in the Middle East as signs and urging attention to developments in Israel. She described herself as humbled to play a role in what she views as the “last days” and underlined her desire to be on the right side of history by standing “on the side of Israel.”



In a televised speech on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem vowed not to disarm, saying that the Lebanese government’s decision to remove the group’s weapons by the end of the year only serves Israel’s interests. “The government is implementing an American-Israeli order to end the resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal strife,” Qassem said.

Hundreds of foreign combatants from the U.S., Europe, and El Salvador are set to join Erik Prince’s security firm, Vectus Global, in Haiti to help “reclaim territory” from “armed gangs” under a 10-year deal with the Haitian government that also gives the firm a role in tax collection. The plan involves snipers, helicopters, and drones and comes amid extreme violence that has left over 1,500 dead in recent months. Human Rights advocates and experts warn that private military contractors could undermine local police, weaken UN-backed efforts, and further isolate Haiti’s security forces.

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay confirmed the group receives about $30 million from the Trump administration along with funding from multiple Western European governments, marking the first public admission of European state backing. He denied taking money from Israel, describing its role as limited to security and logistics, but he declined to name the countries involved.

Pakistan has announced the creation of an Army Rocket Force to oversee missile operations, a move widely seen as aimed at matching India’s capabilities amid their decades-long conflict. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the new force will enhance Pakistan’s ability to target enemies “from all sides.” The announcement follows recent clashes involving missiles, drones, and fighter jets, amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

China offered to help Thailand and Cambodia resolve their border dispute, including support for landmine clearance, while urging the two nations to rebuild trust and reopen border crossings. Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seeking to promote regional cooperation, back Cambodia’s political stability, and advance Chinese investment and infrastructure projects in Thailand.

As the latest in the months-long demonstrations sparked by a deadly train station collapse and allegations of government corruption, riot police in Serbia intervened to separate anti-government protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic after clashes in Novi Sad. The escalating protests are led by students and opposition groups demanding early elections, while Vucic’s supporters have organized counter-demonstrations—resulting in street clashes and injuries.

