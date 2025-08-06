Drop Site News

Safir Ahmed
5h

So Meta spent a billion to raid top AI researchers from OpenAi, and Meta steals ("scrapes") copyrighted content from others, Meta does the dirty work of Israel...

It's safe to assume this isn't just a Meta problem, but likely applies to Google, OpenAI, and the venture capitalists of Silicon Valley like Andreessen Horowitz and others.

Read today's NYT for how they're in bed with the military industrial complex: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/04/technology/google-meta-openai-military-war.html?unlocked_article_code=1.cE8.sce7.kFiZso0u0sB_&smid=url-share

These billionaire corporate individuals and entities could give a damn about what's moral or ethical, let alone illegal. They have made their Faustian bargain and sold their soul for money.

Barry Dalgleish
5h

Amazingly ironic, given the content of the article, that it's preceded with the announcement of Drop Site rolling out on WhatsApp! Here's another fascinating article to contemplate over https://www.donotpanic.news/p/were-losing-the-internet-but-its

