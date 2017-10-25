Mike Pence is The Koch Brothers' Manchurian Candidate

This week on Intercepted: Investigative journalist Jane Mayer exposes the Koch Brother puppet masters behind Vice President Mike Pence’s rise to power and the ruthless pursuit of corporate profits that put Pence a heartbeat from the presidency.We speak to Chinese dissident and renown artist Ai Weiwei about the humanitarian catastrophe of the 65 million globally displaced migrants and his new documentary, Human Flow. And we end with Deerhoof's Greg Saunier on the songs of “Mountain Moves.”



