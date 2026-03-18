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Richard Pallares's avatar
Richard Pallares
6h

It’s so frustrating, I’m a combat wounded Vietnam Veteran, after coming home I joined Vietnam Veterans Against The War, the Republicans and Democrats don’t work together unless it’s for war, being an American is shameful.

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
5h

This is a heart-wrenching piece. For Muslims, this month when revelation came is one of detachment from worldly matters and turning to God. One common belief is that innocent people who are killed -- men, women, children -- are considered martyrs and their next abode is heaven.

As for the perpetrators of this mass murders, most likely our own government, the Muslim belief is that they will be held accountable in this life or the next, but justice will be done either way. Same as in the Biblical phrase of "You reap what you sow."

Let's hope and pray for peace. To paraphrase Dylan, "How may deaths will it take till we know too many people have died?"

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