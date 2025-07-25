Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

"So why have the media not interviewed the prisoners who were in a position to see what happened on Epstein’s tier that night? And why do federal prosecutors seem disinterested in their stories?" Indeed, that is the question!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron's avatar
Ron
38m

Thank you for examining this issue. I have never believed that Epstein committed suicide because it makes no sense. What does make sense is that one or more powerful people who were involved in Epstein's crimes wanted him out of the way. I am rather surprised that Maxwell hasn't suffered the same fate. Maybe she is in a more carefully monitored prison?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture