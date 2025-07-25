U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announcing charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

I’ve known Martin Gottesfeld for almost a decade now, going back to my time at HuffPost, when I edited pieces he submitted to us from behind bars. That relationship continued at The Intercept, including for this piece on his jailmate El Chapo at Metropolitan Correctional Center (M.C.C.) New York. That also happens to be the jail where Jeffrey Epstein met his end. Much about his last day there, when he allegedly committed suicide, is shrouded in confusion. That’s partly because the media have largely declined to ask the people who have spent time there for some clarity on how things operate. Now on probation, Gottesfeld provides that clarity, shedding new light on the facility where Epstein died.

But first, I wanted to revisit a story from the Clinton era that is worth retelling amid allegations that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in a long-running Israeli blackmail operation.

Did Benjamin Netanyahu Blackmail Bill Clinton Over the Monica Lewinsky Sex Tapes? It Sure Looks That Way.

In a scandal that has been largely lost to contemporary memory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was alleged to have blackmailed then-President Bill Clinton by revealing to him that Israel had collected tapes of phone sex calls between the 42nd president and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton met with Netanyahu in the Oval Office in February 1997. Subsequently, according to testimony Lewinsky gave to the special counsel’s office, Clinton’s secretary Bettie Currie reached out to Lewinsky to invite her to an Oval Office meeting, telling her Clinton “had something important to tell her.”

It would turn out to be their final sexual encounter, but Clinton also used the opportunity to tell her that “a foreign embassy” had tapped his phone and recorded their conversation, Lewinsky said. Clinton did not specify which embassy, though the meeting with Lewinsky came the month after his meeting with Netanyahu.

The special prosecutor’s report was far more concerned with Lewinsky’s claim of the sexual encounter that day, because it contradicted Clinton’s claim that they had had only one encounter that year, than with the claim a foreign government was spying on the president and letting him know about it. The prosecutor was also interested in Clinton’s response, namely that he proposed cover stories the two could employ if confronted with the tapes. Clinton suggested the pair say that they knew they were under surveillance and the phone sex was a “put on” for whoever was listening. (A flimsy idea, but, being guilty, the man didn’t have much to work with.)

In April, Netanyahu and Clinton met again for a “private visit.” On a Saturday in May 1997, Clinton again had Currie invite Lewinsky to the White House. During that visit, he broke up with her, Lewinsky testified.

The next fall, Clinton hosted Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for a summit at Wye River, Maryland. Toward the end of the summit, at 7 a.m. after a long night of final negotiations and handshakes, Netanyahu approached Clinton privately to demand the release of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, long a cause célèbre of the Israeli far right, according to reporting from the New York Times. Netanyahu brought up the sex tapes in the context of the Pollard demand, Washington Examiner editor Daniel Harper wrote in his book “Clinton Inc: The Audacious Rebuilding of a Political Machine.” “Not wanting to directly threaten the powerful American president, a crucial Israeli ally, Clinton was told that the Israeli government had thrown the tapes away. But the very mention of them was enough to constitute a form of blackmail,” Halper reported.

The talks almost broke down as CIA chief George Tenet told Clinton he would resign on the spot if Clinton agreed to the terms. Instead, Clinton agreed to “review” Pollard’s case. He did not release him. Pollard was eventually released in 2015 under the Obama administration. On the last day of his first term, Trump pardoned Pollard’s handler. Back in Israel, Pollard is an outspoken supporter of extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and has called for the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

The Prison Where Epstein Met His End

By Martin Gottesfeld

This report discusses child sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is unsure whether to file an abuse report or just need support, contact the National Children's Alliance at www.nca-online.org or 1-800-239-9950. This report also discusses suicide. If you or people you know are at risk of self-harm, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for 24-hour support.

Just about everyone with a soapbox has opined in the past couple weeks about Epstein and his death. Few of them have seen the inside of a jail cell or the view from the defendant’s table in a federal courtroom as I have.

More than that, I am, perhaps, the only journalist to see the bowels of the now-closed facility where Epstein died or spend time in the particular cells where he was segregated.

I took 500 pages of notes in those cells while I waged a 100-day hunger strike. Rolling Stone had asked me to “write down everything” for a feature on my case, which it titled The Hacker Who Cared Too Much: How a Crusade to Save Children Landed a Hacker in Prison. I was also a HuffPost contributor, determined to raise the alarm that the facility was dilapidated, its staffers were out of control and disaster loomed large on the horizon. But, back then, before El Chapo or Epstein arrived, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York largely flew under the radar. Neither I nor the officers who delivered me there from another facility had ever heard of it.

The cameras worked.

I know, for instance, that the cameras worked when I was there, from November 2016 to February 4, 2017. The idea that a modern prison could neglect its camera system to the point of dysfunction yet continue daily operations is, frankly, silly. It would, e.g., endanger staff and jailhouse informants and cripple jailhouse investigations of gangs and contraband.

The idea that M.C.C. New York could do so is especially silly given that it hosted a special-administrative-measures (SAMs) unit directly above the special-housing unit (SHU) where Epstein died, with a door between the two units. The SAMs unit, according to the Justice Department, was used to house al-Qaeda suspects and others like El Chapo, whose communications, they alleged, even with attorneys, posed national security risks. Thus, if the Justice Department is to be believed, dysfunctional cameras in the SHU would have threatened national security.

Moreover, I was repeatedly taken into the SAMs unit, known as 10 South. Each trip I saw the monitoring screen for the cameras on the 10th floor. They worked.

There was also at least one camera in every cell I occupied in the SHU where Epstein died; I did not serve in his immediate hallway (L) and it is possible L is the only place where cells have no cameras. If that’s the case, it’s remarkable that he’d have been moved there given his status. The cells in one particular part of that SHU, known as G Tier, had two cameras. The problem is that prisoners routinely covered the cameras for privacy, and the staffers were generally unprepared to send a team to each cell every day to uncover them by force. Were they to have done so, the prisoners could easily have just covered them again. This is the nuance that is lost in the conversation about “were the cameras working?”

I also know the cameras had power because I heard their apertures attempt to auto-adjust for the light level when I covered them. Once, apparently for an inspection, the SHU lieutenant, Mr. Lopez, asked us all to uncover the cameras, just for the day. Again I heard, but also saw, the camera aperture auto-adjust for the light level.

Epstein was early in his proceedings.

Any competent attorney would have told Epstein that he had two very important things going for him: 1) the money to retain a vigorous defense team and 2) the likely prospect of cutting a deal, either with the then-Trump administration or a future administration.

As to the first, one need only look at Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who just beat federal sex-trafficking charges not wholly dissimilar to those Epstein faced in the same federal courthouse and from the same federal prosecutors. Epstein further had bail pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals. Federal appellate courts, in turn, have found that even mafiosi are entitled to bail, provided they are able to pay for 24-hour monitoring that reasonably ensures public safety and mitigates flight risk.

As for cutting a deal, one need only consider the offer apparently on the table now for Ghislaine Maxwell and Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 35(b) (“Reducing a sentence for substantial assistance”). Such a deal would have been hardly unprecedented in New York’s federal courts, where Robert Decker, the American manager of a “pedophile hotel” in Mexico, testified against its patrons and was released in about five years.

Frankly, those in pretrial detention in Epstein’s position rarely die by suicide. Instead, the prisoners most tempted to end their own lives are those, e.g., who have been fingered by all their “boys,” and who, thus, have no one left to rat out for a deal. Epstein, in contrast, had no shortage of “clients” he could betray.

Further, as at least somewhat of a Wall Street quant, Epstein was almost certainly familiar with game theory and one of its core exercises: the prisoner’s dilemma. It contemplates whether to cooperate with law enforcement and betray an accomplice.

There were, it is also worth noting, several dozen men sentenced to die for heinous crimes (which is not to say any particular one of them is guilty of the crime(s) charged) who had not died by suicide on the day the Biden administration announced the commutation of their death sentences.

Despite all this we are told that the likeliest scenario is that a rich and apparently uncompromising hedonist ended his own life in pretrial detention, before his final bail determination, apparently to save his co-conspirators.

What happened to the human witnesses?

At any given time dozens of men likely occupied the SHU where Epstein died. Almost certainly someone was in an adjacent or nearby cell. The Justice Department does not hesitate to recruit prison informants to support its own conspiracy charges.

So why have the media not interviewed the prisoners who were in a position to see what happened on Epstein’s tier that night? And why do federal prosecutors seem disinterested in their stories?

The silence is deafening.

