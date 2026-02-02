Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viviannia Fleming's avatar
Viviannia Fleming
7h

No money should be sent to Israel - Trump just did it without Congress - Everyone in Congress should raise the roof about that

Reply
Share
Siobhan's avatar
Siobhan
6hEdited

It’s horrifying that the world allowed this to happen. For those who cared, it was easy to figure out that Israel was using disproportionate brutality and that the goal was to destroy both the land and it’s people. Those US government employees who withheld information should be held accountable. Joe Biden are you proud of what your administration allowed to happen ? It’s called genocide.

Reply
Share
6 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture