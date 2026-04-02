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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
3d

Thank. you so much, Emran Feroz, for this excellent and detailed reporting on what is happening to the people of Kunar, Nooristan and Khost and others on this western fabricated "border" of Afghanistan by the Pakistan military and the terrible violence and conditions they are facing. Their situation is heartbreaking. The western press reports nothing and at the very least those of us whom this report reaches can bear witness and hold them in our prayers.

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Matthew Hoh's avatar
Matthew Hoh
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I remember a time when Washington DC and the American think tank and media establishment were telling everyone Afghanistan and Pakistan, referred to as AfPak, were the most consequential geopolitical entities in the world.

Thousands and thousands of men, women and children died, many more were wounded for life and millions displaced because of such enthusiasm, while the US wasted trillions of dollars on madcap schemes from men like Khalizad, Petraeus, McChrystal and Crockett, and war lords and drug barons got rich.

Now nothing is said in the US about the men, women and children of Afghanistan; although the generals and ambassadors sit on boards and lecture at universities, the war lords and drug barons enjoy their seaside villas, and all those smart people in Washington DC who got AfPak so wrong and did so much harm have senior titles, larger offices and second homes.

Thank you Emran and Drop Site for continuing to remember and report on the Afghans.

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