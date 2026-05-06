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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

Where are the adults in the world?

I keep saying this one, specific thing: the US kneeling before Israel from the start of the genocide in Gaza set a precedent in the world about what is or is not tolerated in conflict. Under former President Joe Biden, Washington became a willing partner in Israel's savagery - war crimes became standing orders. Trump was obviously going to take this even further. The aggressor world has since taken notice that openly using mass horror tactics against civilians is a new norm. All of this courtesy of Israel, the Epstein class, and of course, team Purple.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
23m

I recall Biden’s administration gave the green light for the Pakistani military to do a coup against the elected leader Imran Khan. Now that military leadership is negotiating the talks between Iran and the US all while breaking their own cease fire with their neighbor, Afghanistan. The US destabilizing tentacles seem to reach everywhere.

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