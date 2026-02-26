Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2h

Fucking Palantir. Always Palantir's diabolically evil Alex and Peter, with their other evil henchmen.

Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

**"This means that, in theory, information that is being gathered at the CMCC—including from participating governments the UN and NGOs regarding the type of aid being distributed, its distribution locations and systems, and truck convoy routes—could be seamlessly pulled into Gotham’s AI targeting matrix. The same software logic used to track aid at the CMCC could be used to optimize and accelerate lethal airstrikes."**

Just keep rereading that. Keep doing it until you realize that Gaza isn't just a genocidal catastrophe made possible by the ruling class - it's a proving ground - for the near future, for **all** of us.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture