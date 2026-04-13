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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
5h

"Weeks later, Ali was charged with multiple crimes, including three felonies. The most serious charges against him **carry a maximum sentence of 34 years in prison**."

Just like the insurrectionists received after J6... What a sick double standard.

How can we say more clearly that a foreign nation has hijacked the US than our **first** amendment being crushed at Israel's demand?!

Here's an additional term that has lost all meaning:

4) "antisemitism"

And, for the record - not that it matters to anyone who won't listen anyway - I am **NOT** an anti Semite. I physically fought neo Nazis in my younger years, in the streets. I had bones broken for standing up to them. And I still would. But in no way do I regard the nation state of Israel as being special or deserving of all the world's free passes amidst the horror they have ravaged upon their neighbors.

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StanleyTwoBrix's avatar
StanleyTwoBrix
5h

If you want to know who is in charge, look at who you are not allowed to criticize.

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