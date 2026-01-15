The UN says Israeli airstrikes, shelling, and other attacks in Gaza surged last week, with more than 300 incidents causing mass casualties. Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff announces advance to “phase two” in the framework for Gaza’s governance. The Palestinian Authority backs Gaza’s technocratic committee implemented by U.S. planners. Israeli raid on Shuafat camp destroys food and abducts residents. Iran’s foreign minister discusses diplomacy and tweets on Fox News. India–Iran rice trade stalls. President Donald Trump casts doubt on Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi’s prospects. U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries. Federal agent shoots a man in Minneapolis amid ongoing ICE protests. Trump and acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez tout positive diplomatic call, as U.S. sells first Venezuelan oil cargo. A newly released Justice Department memo cites calls from Venezuela’s opposition to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Judge orders Ohio State University to reinstate student punished over pro-Palestinian speech. ICE expands sniper and tactical training with private contractors after budget spikes. Fighting in Sudan’s Blue Nile risks regional spillover, as the Sudanese Army says it repelled a Rapid Support Forces attack near Kadugli. Sudan peace talks resume in Cairo amid deepening war. First humanitarian aid reaches El Fasher after 18 months. Starlink cuts the internet in Uganda as polls open. Syrian army opens evacuation corridor east of Aleppo ahead of possible offensive. Separatist attack kills 14, including seven children, in Cameroon’s northwest. Clashes with MPRD rebels kill at least six in southern Chad. Cambodia warns Thai troop presence threatens fragile border truce. Azerbaijan releases four Armenian prisoners in sign of easing tensions. Three Palestine Action prisoners end hunger strike after the UK government declined to award a £2 billion military training contract to Elbit Systems. New from Drop Site: Epstein helped broker Israel–UAE ties behind Abraham Accords.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Ms. Rachel urges end to Gaza child suffering: Children’s educator Ms. Rachel called on the United States and Israel to end what she described as the deliberate suffering of one million Palestinian children, urging the immediate entry of lifesaving shelter and medical aid into Gaza.

Israeli raid on Shuafat camp destroys food, abducts residents: During a Wednesday raid on Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces stormed homes, abducting residents, and destroyed an estimated 13,000 eggs, according to TRT World. Residents of Shuafat pay municipal taxes to Israel yet are systematically denied basic services, including the neglect of its infrastructure, and have been subject to repeated raids.

UN says violence in Gaza is surging: The UN reported that airstrikes, shelling, and other attacks in Gaza surged last week, with more than 300 incidents causing mass casualties—the highest weekly figure since the ceasefire—with only around 40 percent of reopened, or newly set-up, health facilities functioning.

PA backs Gaza administration committee: The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed President Donald Trump’s efforts to advance his peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, including his proposed Board of Peace, and endorsed the creation of a Gaza administration committee whose composition was reported today ahead of its formal announcement. The PA Presidency said it is coordinating with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey during the ceasefire and the move toward reconstruction. The PA has insisted on a single unified Palestinian authority across Gaza and the West Bank, and has rejected parallel governance in the territories. Furthermore, it called for action similar to that taken in the ceasefire to be undertaken in the West Bank, to halt settlement expansion, settler violence, and annexation.

Witkoff announces “Phase Two” of Gaza plan, amid ongoing Israeli attacks: In his announcement of the change Wednesday, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Phase Two of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan shifts from a ceasefire to “demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” includes the creation of an interim body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and entails the disarmament of all unauthorized forces, which Washington expects Hamas to accept. While Witkoff praised Phase One for aid deliveries and the return of captives, assistance remains stockpiled at the border, and Israel’s strikes have killed close to 500 Palestinians since the ceasefire, including more than 100 children, according to UNICEF.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 451 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,251, while 710 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of two Palestinians arrived at hospitals in Gaza, while five Palestinians were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,441 killed, with 171,329 injured.

Trump casts doubt on Pahlavi’s prospects as Iran unrest continues: President Donald Trump said Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi “seems very nice” but questioned whether he could command support inside Iran, stopping short of endorsing him as an alternative to Tehran’s clerical leadership, Reuters reported. While Trump said Iran’s government could collapse amid protests, he stressed the opposition remains fragmented and added, “I don’t know whether or not his country would accept his leadership.”

India–Iran rice trade stalls amid sanctions pressure, payment fears: India’s basmati rice exports to Iran have slowed to a near standstill as traders pause new deals over non-payment risks, domestic unrest, and renewed United States pressure, Reuters reported. India, Iran’s largest rice supplier, exported about $800 million in rice in 2025, but exporters have grown reluctant after President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on countries doing business with Iran, while a collapsing rial has left roughly ₹2,000 crore ($240 million) in consignments stranded at Indian ports, according to The Economic Times. The disruption is expected to deepen Iran’s food crisis, with state data showing rice prices up 155 percent year-on-year, as labor activist Nader Moradi told ILNA News Agency that soaring prices are “breaking the backs of poor and defenseless people.”

Ryan Grim says White House largely aligned behind Iran strikes: Drop Site’s Ryan Grim said Wednesday that there is effectively no internal opposition from inside the White House to strikes on Iran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that President Donald Trump must act or risk losing credibility. Grim said the only resistance is coming from outside figures such as Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson, along with regional partners, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Trump sends mixed signals on strike threats on Iran: President Donald Trump said he had received information that “people were shooting at them with guns and they were shooting back” during Iran’s recent unrest. Similar claims were echoed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who told Fox News that “terrorist forces” infiltrated the protests and opened fire on security personnel. Araghchi alleged that in some cases police officers were “gutted” and “beheaded,” saying the aim of these groups was to provoke killings inside Iran, in a response to Trump’s warning that he would intervene “if there are killings.” Trump did not rule out an attack on Iran in his public comments, issuing complaints about lack of respect for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the U.S. ordered a carrier strike group to transfer to the Middle East from the South China Sea.

Iran’s foreign minister discusses diplomacy on Fox News: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi appeared on Fox News Wednesday, where he stressed to the interviewers that Tehran is open to diplomacy with the United States, but cautioned Washington against repeating what he called a “failed experience” from June, when U.S. strikes hit Iranian nuclear facilities. Aragchi said that “terrorist forces” had infiltrated protests to trigger a conflict and said that diplomacy is “much better than war,” urging constructive negotiations with the Trump administration. The hosts also pressed Araghchi over recent social media posts by Iran’s Supreme Leader that the network said were “taunting the President of the United States.” Araghchi pushed back, arguing that President Donald Trump and other Western leaders routinely threaten Iran on social media, and questioned why indignation runs in only one direction: “Well, we were in the middle of a war started against us, and the rhetorics are quite normal in any war. We have many kinds of threats by President Trump, by other American officials, by Europeans who are talking about Iranian, you know, things in Iran.”

Senate Republicans block war powers resolution on Venezuela: The Senate on Thursday voted against a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump’s ability to conduct further attacks on Venezuela after two Republican senators withdrew their support for the legislation. Republican Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Todd Young of Indiana flipped under pressure from the Trump administration. They had joined Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky to advance the legislation last week. Vice President J.D. Vance had to break the 50-50 deadlock in the Senate to dismiss the measure.

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries: The U.S. State Department said it will suspend immigrant visa processing starting January 21 for citizens of 75 countries, including Egypt, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and Somalia, after claiming without evidence that applicants are likely to require public assistance in the United States. The move, ordered under guidance issued in November and overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expands President Donald Trump’s earlier immigration and travel restrictions. The change only affects people who want to move to the US permanently and does not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas.

Dr. Adam Hamawy is running for Congress in New Jersey: Dr. Hamaway, a veteran and surgeon who volunteered for multiple medical missions to Gaza, is running for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district for the seat left open by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman’s retirement. An Army doctor who treated survivors of 9/11 and saved U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth’s life in Iraq, Dr. Hamawy refused to be evacuated during his medical service in Gaza amid siege and assault. Here he is alongside Representative Watson-Coleman, interviewed by Ryan Grim about his experiences in Gaza.

Federal agent shoots man in Minneapolis amid ongoing protests: A federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan man during a targeted immigration arrest in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, triggering hours of clashes between protesters and law enforcement just one week after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed legal observer Renee Nicole Good. City officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O’Hara, said key facts remain unclear, warned the situation is “not sustainable,” and again called for ICE to leave the city as protests swelled and chemical agents were used against demonstrators.

Articles of impeachment against Noem backed by 70 House Democrats: Representative Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) formally introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday over her handling of the administration’s immigration crackdown. The three articles of impeachment accuse Noel of obstruction of Congress, “violation of public trust” and “self-dealing.” At a press conference on Wednesday, Kelly said Noel “brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, LA, New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham and communities east, north, to south to east to west” and that she “needs to be held accountable for her actions.” The articles are backed by some 70 House Democrats.

Trump and Delcy Rodríguez tout positive Venezuela phone call: President Donald Trump said he held a “long” and “great conversation” on January 14 with Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, describing her as a “terrific person” and saying the call covered oil, minerals, trade, security, and broader bilateral coordination. Rodríguez confirmed the call in a public statement, saying: “I held a long and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, conducted in a framework of mutual respect, in which we addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending matters between our governments.” Meanwhile, Trump is set to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House later today.

U.S. sells first Venezuelan oil cargo, parks proceeds in Qatar: The Trump administration’s first sale of Venezuelan oil is valued at about $500 million, an administration official told Semafor. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. will effectively run Venezuela for an indeterminate period, controlling and marketing up to 50 million barrels of oil, with proceeds held in accounts overseen by the U.S. government—including a primary account located in Qatar—while blocking creditors from accessing the revenue. The interim Venezuelan leadership led by Delcy Rodríguez has “fully cooperated” with the arrangement, officials said, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed his department will oversee the accounts and disburse funds at the direction of Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who questioned the legality of offshore accounts controlled by the president. The White House has said further oil deals are expected, and Chevron has suggested it can expand Venezuelan production by 50 percent within two years.

Justice Department memo cited opposition calls to oust Maduro in legal rationale for U.S. raid: A newly revealed U.S. Department of Justice memo shows that support from Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition, led by María Corina Machado, was used to help legally justify President Donald Trump’s January 3 military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro and brought him to New York to face federal drug charges. The Office of Legal Counsel argued that the opposition’s calls for Maduro’s removal “could be construed” as a request by Venezuela’s legitimate government to depose a “usurper,” a line of reasoning that was redacted in the publicly released memo but strengthened the administration’s internal case for action, action it took without congressional or U.N. approval.

Trump DOJ cites illegal mining to justify Maduro removal: The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump is arguing in court that the United States had to remove Nicolás Maduro because illegal mining operations were displacing Indigenous communities in Venezuela, according to the government’s legal filings. The claim is being advanced as part of the administration’s post hoc legal defense of the January 3 military operation, reframing the intervention as a humanitarian necessity tied to environmental destruction and Indigenous displacement.

Cameron Kasky exits NY-12 primary to focus on West Bank activism: Cameron Kasky, a Parkland shooting survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives, has dropped out of the Democratic primary in New York’s 12th District to return to human rights advocacy in the occupied West Bank, saying a recent visit compelled him back into activism. Kasky said he is working with Representative Ro Khanna on comprehensive legislation addressing human rights conditions in the occupied West Bank, where Israel maintains what he described as an apartheid system of racial and ethnic discrimination.

Judge orders OSU to reinstate student punished over pro-Palestinian speech: A federal judge in Ohio issued a preliminary injunction finding that Ohio State University likely violated the constitutional rights of student Guy Christensen by disenrolling him over pro-Palestinian political speech. The court ruled Christensen’s social media videos about Israel–Palestine were protected by the First Amendment and did not incite violence, and said OSU’s September 2025 disenrollment without a hearing likely violated Christensen’s rights to free speech and due process. It ordered the university to expunge records of his involuntary removal while the case proceeds.