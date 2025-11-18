Drop Site News

Beej
3h

Thank you for this enlightening reporting! It is so infuriating how many businesses and countries are complicit in allowing Israel to continue its murder campaign by supplying weapons and money through business dealings. Where are the businesses and countries honorable enough to say, “NO MORE BLOOD MONEY”? Even Egypt is guilty by paying Israel billions for natural gas. It's time to cut Israel off!

George Leone
2h

It’s staggering how clearly this report exposes the global machinery behind Gaza’s destruction. Poland’s TNT, U.S. manufacturing, and Israel’s deployment form a supply chain that has turned an already besieged population into the testing ground for some of the most powerful conventional explosives on earth. When a former Nazi weapons site is repurposed—80 years later—to supply the explosives used to level hospitals, schools, and entire neighborhoods in Gaza, the moral collapse is impossible to ignore.

No government involved can plead ignorance. These contracts, renewed even amid unprecedented civilian death, show intentional continuity. If the international system means anything at all, then supplying the key ingredient for weapons that have already obliterated most of Gaza should raise the loudest possible alarm about complicity. Ending this supply chain isn’t just a policy choice—it’s the bare minimum to prevent further atrocities.

